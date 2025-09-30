The post Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, according to reports shared with Finbold on September 30. The upgrade introduces advanced order types to the decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with on-chain tools that resemble those typically found in centralized markets. Bringing CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi With the rollout, traders can place dLIMIT orders to target specific prices without monitoring the market, or use dTWAP orders to split large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact. Both are powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 infrastructure, which enables complex execution logic beyond standard smart contract functionality. “Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.” The order types are accessible through an interface that lets users set parameters such as price limits, intervals, and trade timing. Traders can also monitor execution in real time via an integrated history tab. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, also added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.” The integration expands Orbs’ suite of Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/omni-exchange-adds-orbs-dtwap-and-dlimit-protocols-on-base-for-advanced-defi-trading/ The post Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, according to reports shared with Finbold on September 30. The upgrade introduces advanced order types to the decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with on-chain tools that resemble those typically found in centralized markets. Bringing CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi With the rollout, traders can place dLIMIT orders to target specific prices without monitoring the market, or use dTWAP orders to split large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact. Both are powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 infrastructure, which enables complex execution logic beyond standard smart contract functionality. “Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.” The order types are accessible through an interface that lets users set parameters such as price limits, intervals, and trade timing. Traders can also monitor execution in real time via an integrated history tab. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, also added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.” The integration expands Orbs’ suite of Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/omni-exchange-adds-orbs-dtwap-and-dlimit-protocols-on-base-for-advanced-defi-trading/