ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Monday, October 6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another week spreads out before us, filled to the brim with opportunity should we only reach out and take advantage of it—whatever “it” may be. My plan is to continue to get back into my workout routine. I’m a member of OrangeTheory, a HIIT gym, and the end of October is Hell Week. Each day of Hell Week is a theme and people are encouraged to wear costumes in the spirit of the Halloween season. The classes are all extra challenging, too, and I need to train hard to be ready. I also need to continue keeping my wits sharp, so let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Sunday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or… The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Monday, October 6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another week spreads out before us, filled to the brim with opportunity should we only reach out and take advantage of it—whatever “it” may be. My plan is to continue to get back into my workout routine. I’m a member of OrangeTheory, a HIIT gym, and the end of October is Hell Week. Each day of Hell Week is a theme and people are encouraged to wear costumes in the spirit of the Halloween season. The classes are all extra challenging, too, and I need to train hard to be ready. I also need to continue keeping my wits sharp, so let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Sunday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or…

NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Monday, October 6

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 09:05
COM
COM$0,006234--%
Overtake
TAKE$0,25291-3,90%
MAY
MAY$0,02613-2,06%
GET
GET$0,001043-2,70%
MemeCore
M$2,37874-0,02%

Another week spreads out before us, filled to the brim with opportunity should we only reach out and take advantage of it—whatever “it” may be. My plan is to continue to get back into my workout routine. I’m a member of OrangeTheory, a HIIT gym, and the end of October is Hell Week. Each day of Hell Week is a theme and people are encouraged to wear costumes in the spirit of the Halloween season. The classes are all extra challenging, too, and I need to train hard to be ready. I also need to continue keeping my wits sharp, so let’s solve today’s Pips!

Looking for Sundays Pips? Read our guide right here.

How To Play Pips

In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers.

Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips:

Pips example

Screenshot: Erik Kain

As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong.

Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are:

  • = All pips must equal one another in this group.
  • All pips must not equal one another in this group.
  • > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the listed number.
  • < The pip in this tile must be less than the listed number.
  • An exact number (like 6) The pip must equal this exact number.
  • Tiles with no conditions can be anything.

In order to win, you have to use up all your dominoes by filling in all the squares, making sure to fit each condition. Play today’s Pips puzzle here.

NYT Pips Today: Hints and Answers for Saturday, October 4

Below are the solutions for the Easy and Medium tier Pips. After that, I’ll walk you through the Difficult puzzle. Spoilers ahead.

Easy

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Medium

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Difficult

Let’s do a complete walkthrough of today’s Difficult Pips. It starts out like this:

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This is very obviously a 6 and it’s actually quite clever. There are only six dominoes available. There are only = 6’s in the puzzle (and = group, and one is a >6). Despite being a smaller Pips today (the smallest I’ve ever seen for the Hard tier) this is quite challenging!

Step 1

What really threw me off is just figuring out which numbers went in the two = groups and then how to make the other 6 groups work. I tried the 5’s up top, but that didn’t work. I thought maybe the 2’s were up top and the 5’s were below, but that didn’t work either.

To solve today’s Pips, begin with the 6/2 domino from Pink 6 into Purple =, then lay the 2/0 domino from Purple 2 into Blue 6.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Step 2

Next, slot the 6/5 domino from Blue 6 into Orange 6 and the 1/5 domino from Orange 6 into Dark Blue >6.

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Solution

Finally, the 4/6 domino goes from Dark Blue >6 into Green = and the 6/0 goes from Green = up into Blue 6. And we’re done!

Today’s Pips

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Maybe it’s just me, but for whatever reason I didn’t expect the Green = block to be 6’s and that made me try out all sorts of other options first. The 6’s everywhere threw me off, or I’m tired. Who knows? Either way, we got it done!

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/05/nyt-pips-hints-and-answers—monday-october-6/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0,005054-5,37%
COM
COM$0,006236+0,41%
Wink
LIKE$0,004808+0,33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,869+1,09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007261+3,96%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005054-5,37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0,02179+2,25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,716+1,99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1765+4,56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 608,69
$104 608,69$104 608,69

+0,81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 581,33
$3 581,33$3 581,33

+1,86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,46
$165,46$165,46

+1,80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3410
$2,3410$2,3410

+1,07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17967
$0,17967$0,17967

+0,89%