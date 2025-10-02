ExchangeDEX+
NVIDIA tops $190 for the first time

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:08
Key Takeaways

  • NVIDIA surpassed $190 per share for the first time, indicating strong investor confidence.
  • The company’s market capitalization now exceeds $4.6 trillion, underlining its dominant position in the semiconductor and AI industry.

NVIDIA, a leading developer of AI chips, topped $190 per share for the first time today, marking a new milestone for the semiconductor giant.

The stock surge reflects ongoing enthusiasm in the AI sector, positioning NVIDIA as a bellwether for semiconductor growth driven by data center investments. The company recently achieved a market cap exceeding $4.6 trillion amid surging demand for AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA confirmed a major collaboration with OpenAI to advance AI capabilities, enhancing its role in large-scale AI deployments. The company’s latest AI chips, including advancements in models like Blackwell, continue to dominate in generative AI applications, fueling investor confidence in its technological edge.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-tops-190-for-the-first-time/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

