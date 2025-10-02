Key Takeaways
- NVIDIA surpassed $190 per share for the first time, indicating strong investor confidence.
- The company’s market capitalization now exceeds $4.6 trillion, underlining its dominant position in the semiconductor and AI industry.
NVIDIA, a leading developer of AI chips, topped $190 per share for the first time today, marking a new milestone for the semiconductor giant.
The stock surge reflects ongoing enthusiasm in the AI sector, positioning NVIDIA as a bellwether for semiconductor growth driven by data center investments. The company recently achieved a market cap exceeding $4.6 trillion amid surging demand for AI infrastructure.
NVIDIA confirmed a major collaboration with OpenAI to advance AI capabilities, enhancing its role in large-scale AI deployments. The company’s latest AI chips, including advancements in models like Blackwell, continue to dominate in generative AI applications, fueling investor confidence in its technological edge.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-tops-190-for-the-first-time/