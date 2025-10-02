Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has reached a new milestone in its ongoing meteoric rise, now valued at more than the combined worth of two of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).
As of press time, the chipmaker’s market capitalization had surged to about $4.56 trillion, while Amazon stood at $2.34 trillion and Meta at $1.82 trillion, giving the two together a total of $4.17 trillion.
Nvidia’s lead of nearly $388 billion highlights how dominant the company has become in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy.
The rally has propelled Nvidia to the top of global markets, making it the world’s most valuable public company. This momentum comes as Nvidia reached a new record high earlier this week, trading at $186.88 as of press time.
Drivers of Nvidia stock rally
The ongoing surge has been supported by several fundamentals that continue to drive investor interest. For example, Nvidia has committed as much as $100 billion in equity to OpenAI, in a move that ensures much of that capital will circle back into Nvidia’s own hardware.
Additionally, the American technology giant also benefits from its stake in CoreWeave, which signed a $14.2 billion deal with Meta to provide AI cloud infrastructure through 2031.
At the same time, the stock’s strong performance in 2025 reflects a wave of optimism that spending on AI infrastructure will remain elevated and that Nvidia will capture a disproportionate share.
However, some analysts caution that the rapid rise carries echoes of past market bubbles, with valuations that may be running far ahead of fundamentals.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Source: https://finbold.com/nvidia-now-worth-more-than-amazon-and-meta-combined/