Nvidia now worth more than Amazon and Meta combined

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has reached a new milestone in its ongoing meteoric rise, now valued at more than the combined worth of two of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

As of press time, the chipmaker’s market capitalization had surged to about $4.56 trillion, while Amazon stood at $2.34 trillion and Meta at $1.82 trillion, giving the two together a total of $4.17 trillion.

Nvidia’s lead of nearly $388 billion highlights how dominant the company has become in the race for artificial intelligence supremacy.

Top seven global companies by market cap. Source: Companies Market Cap

The rally has propelled Nvidia to the top of global markets, making it the world’s most valuable public company. This momentum comes as Nvidia reached a new record high earlier this week, trading at $186.88 as of press time.

Drivers of Nvidia stock rally

The ongoing surge has been supported by several fundamentals that continue to drive investor interest. For example, Nvidia has committed as much as $100 billion in equity to OpenAI, in a move that ensures much of that capital will circle back into Nvidia’s own hardware.

Additionally, the American technology giant also benefits from its stake in CoreWeave, which signed a $14.2 billion deal with Meta to provide AI cloud infrastructure through 2031.

At the same time, the stock’s strong performance in 2025 reflects a wave of optimism that spending on AI infrastructure will remain elevated and that Nvidia will capture a disproportionate share.

However, some analysts caution that the rapid rise carries echoes of past market bubbles, with valuations that may be running far ahead of fundamentals.

Featured image via Shutterstock