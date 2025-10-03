ExchangeDEX+
Nvidia has partnered with Fujitsu to create a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents, which they plan to establish in Japan by 2030.

Nvidia, Fujitsu set 20230 target to create infrastructure for AI agents in Japan

2025/10/03
2025/10/03 21:24
Nvidia and Fujitsu partnered on Friday to create a full-stack AI infrastructure that integrates AI agents. Fujitsu said the initiative aims to bolster enterprises’ competitive edge through artificial intelligence, while preserving their autonomy in AI use.

Both companies agreed to collaborate on AI to deliver smart robots and a range of other innovations utilizing Nvidia’s computer chips. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the AI industrial revolution has already begun and that building the infrastructure to power it is essential in Japan and worldwide.

Japan aims to lead AI and robotics globally 

Huang argued that Japan can lead the world in AI and robotics. The firms revealed that the initiative aims to build an AI infrastructure on which various futuristic AI uses will be based. Both parties plan to customize the AI agent for specific sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, next-generation computing, and consumer services in the AI agent platform.

Fujitsu said it will achieve the initiative by leveraging NVIDIA NeMo and enhancing its multi-AI agent technologies, including optimization of its Takane AI model.

The AI platform will integrate the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU series and NVIDIA GPUs via NVIDIA NVLink Fusion. Fujitsu aims to transform industries, starting with Japan, to foster widespread adoption of AI, which it believes will enhance competitiveness across all sectors.

According to the report, Fujitsu and Nvidia aim to establish AI infrastructure in Japan by 2030. 

Fujitsu believes that the combined AI computing infrastructure will accelerate the AI industrial revolution with AI agents that continuously learn and improve. The firm said it will allow cross-industry, self-evolving, full-stack AI infrastructure, which it believes will overcome the limitations of general-purpose computing systems.

Tokita also mentioned that both companies will expand their collaboration in the areas of high-performance computing and quantum to support the growing needs of AI infrastructure further. Huang also maintained that Fujitsu is a pioneer in computing and Japan’s trusted leader in supercomputing, quantum research, and enterprise systems.

The executives did not specify any projects or provide a monetary figure for planned investments, but stated that AI will remain a priority. They also hinted at a potential collaboration in AI for robots with Japanese machinery and robot maker, Yaskawa Electric.

Fujitsu plans to unlock new AI markets in challenging domains

Nvidia and Fujitsu have continuously championed the AI industry, working together to speed up manufacturing with digital twins and robotics to tackle Japan’s aging labor shortages. Tokita maintained that the collaboration with Nvidia aims to help Fujitsu create new, unprecedented technologies and contribute to solving more serious social issues.

Fujitsu said it is focused on key initiatives through collaboration, including the development of an AI agent that balances high speed and strong security through multi-tenancy support. The firm said the AI infrastructure will be built on Fujitsu Kozuchi and will integrate Fujitsu’s AI workload orchestrator technology with the NVIDIA Dynamo platform.

Fujitsu has announced that it is combining its software technology for ARM with NVIDIA CUDA to establish a comprehensive HPC-AI ecosystem that provides one-stop support for AI transformation. The firm said it plans to unlock new AI markets in previously challenging domains.

Nvidia’s stock hit a record $191.05 on Thursday before pulling back below $190. At the time of publication, the firm’s share price is trading at $188.98, up nearly 11% in the past 30 days. 

Fujitsu’s shares surged by 3.68% in the last 24 hours to 3,523 JPY after the announcement. The firm’s stock has also risen by more than 22% in the past 6 months.

