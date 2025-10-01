‘Not securities’ – SEC greenlights 2Z, DEPIN sector rallies!

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave DEPIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) one of its clearest signals yet.

In a “no action” letter, the regulator said it will not “recommend enforcement action” against Double Zero’s 2Z token distribution. The agency added,

Double Zero runs a low-latency DEPIN that leverages underutilized physical fiber to help blockchains overcome frictions in traditional networks.

In return, the firm plans to allocate its native token, 2Z, to participants who share their resources for the network.

DEPIN tokens bounce on clarity

Reacting to the update, Commissioner Hester Peirce clarified that DEPIN tokens are not investment contracts but “incentives” to help build a network.

Noting that the category sits outside the scope of securities law, she added,

Peirce cautioned that markets should determine the success of such blockchain projects, and not regulators.

Double Zero welcomed the clarity, stressing that,

Double Zero is currently in testnet, with Solana [SOL], Sui [SUI], and other chains and could hit mainnet soon. That said, the regulatory clarity lifted the sector.

Sector-wide rally

Zebec Network [ZBCN], Helium IOT [IOT] and Dynex [DNX] led the daily gainers list with double-digit rallies in the past 24 hours. The overall size of the sector surged 3% to $34 billion.

This is the third category of crypto tokens that the SEC has cleared as non-securities. In March, the regulator greenlighted proof-of-work (PoW) or mining systems like Bitcoin [BTC] and Dogecoin [DOGE] as non-security.

Similarly, in May, the SEC said proof-of-stake (PoS) chains like Ethereum[ETH], Solana [SOL] and liquid staking tokens like JitoSOL are non-security.