ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth. Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a […] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth. Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a […] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 21:30
Fuel
FUEL$0.00267-0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.06264+1.22%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2105+54.89%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00148-16.80%

Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth.

Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a keystone player. If approved, the firm plans on offering brokerage services to institutional investors, including financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nomura’s Crypto Arm Pursues License to Serve Japanese Institutions

According to Bloomberg, Nomura subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings AG, which is based in Switzerland, is arranging to apply for the license. Speaking at the start of the event, Chief Executive Jez Mohideen confirmed pre-consultation meetings with Japan’s regulator. The company already has a crypto license in Dubai, where it provides brokerage and asset management services. Expansion in Japan would solidify Laser’s standing in the space alongside traditional institutions and Japanese crypto companies looking for compliant avenues to trade.

Related Reading: Laser Digital Secures Dubai License to Launch Regulated Crypto Derivatives Trading | Live Bitcoin News

Launched in 2022, Laser focuses on asset management, venture capital, and crypto brokerage services. The company has slowly grown its footprint and moved to areas where there are clear regulatory structures established. Its choice to launch its bid to enter Japan dovetails with soaring trading activity and increasing institutional demand for regulated platforms. The firm is optimistic about the licensing approval, which will facilitate long-term growth and also provide a credible entry to the professional investor level through Nomura’s digital arm.

Slightly, the digital asset market in Japan has expanded in 2025. Data provided by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association indicates a doubling of the size of the transactions to 33.7 trillion yen (US$230 billion) within the first seven months. This growth has been driven by regulatory reforms, favourable tax treatments, and the launching of yen-backed stablecoins. The reforms have helped make Japan one of the most promising digital asset markets in Asia, analysts say.

Japan’s Crypto Reforms Attract Global Institutional Players

Government Programs have given assurance to investors. The benefits of market steps and favorable regulations for crypto-focused funds have encouraged both retail and institutional participants. Furthermore, a recent approval of yen-backed stablecoin indicated further policy backing for digital innovation. There are indications that lawmakers are now considering additional steps, such as more lenient tax regulations on crypto ownership, to maintain the momentum of the market.

Experts say that the timing of Laser Digital is the ideal illustration of these auspicious conditions. Institutional demand for regulated crypto services has also increased, with the surging trading volumes. “Japan’s reforms are attracting the return of global players to the market,” wrote one industry blog. By applying for an FSA license, this subsidiary of Nomura strives to address this demand while adapting to the changing regulatory environment in Japan.

“Beyond trading volumes, effects are even more widespread.” Others point to the realisation that more institutional involvement would increase Japanese exchange liquidity as well. Furthermore, convergence of domestic regulations with international practices may reduce firms’ regulatory risk, which is the risk associated with regulatory missteps.

For the financial institution, compliance is as important as ever because regulatory overhead can drive weaker institutions into liquidation. While we anticipate the continued growth of lasers, its recent expansion is a sign that the Japanese crypto ecosystem is starting to consolidate.

The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.869+1.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007261+3.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005054-5.37%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
Sidekick
K$0.02179+2.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.716+1.99%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.56%
Condividi
CoinPedia2025/09/23 05:53

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,614.95
$104,614.95$104,614.95

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,581.44
$3,581.44$3,581.44

+1.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.45
$165.45$165.45

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3406
$2.3406$2.3406

+1.06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17955
$0.17955$0.17955

+0.82%