Nomura’s Laser Digital Eyes Japan’s $230B Crypto Market

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 20:58
TLDR

  • Nomura’s Laser Digital eyes Japan crypto license amid market boom.
  • Japan’s crypto market surges; Nomura’s Laser expands institutional play.
  • Laser Digital seeks Japan license as crypto volumes hit $230B in 7 months.
  • Nomura pushes deeper into crypto despite Laser Digital’s EU setbacks.
  • Laser Digital eyes stablecoins, trading license as Japan’s crypto heats up.

Nomura Holdings is expanding its presence in Japan’s rapidly growing digital asset market. Its subsidiary, Laser Digital Holdings, has entered pre-consultation with Japan’s Financial Services Agency. The company aims to secure a license to offer crypto trading services for institutional clients.

Japan’s Crypto Market Surges on Reforms and Institutional Support

Japan’s crypto sector has seen significant momentum this year, driven by rising participation and government-led reforms. The Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association reported transaction volumes reached ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230 billion, in just seven months. Supportive global sentiment and anticipated domestic tax incentives have further accelerated market expansion.

Daiwa Securities recently allowed retail clients to use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral, pushing digital assets into traditional finance. This move enhances the legitimacy of cryptocurrency usage across brokerage services in Japan. As more firms adopt digital assets, the ecosystem becomes increasingly attractive to financial institutions.

Laser Digital’s application comes at a time when Japan records the fastest on-chain value growth in Asia. The country registered a 120% increase in on-chain value received over 12 months, outpacing South Korea and India. New regulations also now recognize more tokens as investment instruments, expanding market participation.

Laser Digital Expands Services Despite Performance Challenges

Nomura launched Laser Digital in 2022 to operate across asset management, trading, and venture capital in the crypto sector. The subsidiary obtained a full crypto license in Dubai in 2023 and later established a Japanese unit the same year. With approval in Japan, it plans to offer broker-dealer services to both financial institutions and crypto firms.

Although Laser is expanding, it has faced setbacks in Europe due to underperformance. Nomura reported a quarterly loss earlier this year linked to Laser’s weak results in the region. CEO Jez Mohideen initially expected the unit to reach profitability within two years, but the timeline has since been extended.

Laser Digital has pushed forward with product innovation and regional expansion. It previously launched Bitcoin and Ethereum Adoption Funds tailored for institutional exposure. These funds provide yield-enhanced crypto access, positioning Laser as a competitive player in the global digital asset space.

New Projects and Collaborations Signal Long-Term Crypto Commitment

Laser Digital is also exploring the development of stablecoins in partnership with GMO Internet Group in Japan. The collaboration includes plans for JPY- and USD-pegged tokens under a Stablecoin-as-a-Service framework. This offering combines regulatory compliance, back-end integration, and blockchain infrastructure support.

Nomura’s broader strategy involves deeper integration into the digital asset landscape through acquisitions and technology partnerships. Last year, Nomura-backed Komainu acquired Propine, boosting its custodial capabilities. The move hinted at future acquisitions to build a stronger Web3 footprint.

With the Japan expansion, Laser Digital strengthens Nomura’s ambition to lead in regulated crypto markets. The licensing process marks a strategic step as the country becomes a central hub for institutional crypto finance. Global players are closely watching as Japan transforms into a key market for digital asset innovation.

 

