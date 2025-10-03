ExchangeDEX+
Nomura's Laser Digital is betting on Japan's crypto boom, positioning itself to capitalize on the Country's growing crypto market.

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

2025/10/03 20:50
2025/10/03 20:50
Laser Digital, Nomura’s digital asset subsidiary, has announced a strategic expansion into Japan’s cryptocurrency market. Establishing a new Tokyo office will allow Laser Digital to capitalize on the region’s growing digital asset ecosystem. Laser Digital plans to offer institutional clients exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies through a range of investment products.  

Hideaki Kudo, a former Nomura executive with experience in security token development and asset management, will lead the Tokyo office. The investment bank maintains its commitment to leveraging local expertise for its crypto initiatives.  

Laser Digital bets on Japan as institutional crypto demand expands

Nomura’s Chief Digital Officer for wholesale business, Jez Mohideen, has previously highlighted Japan’s regulatory clarity as a catalyst for retail and institutional participation, particularly amid U.S. tariff uncertainties.

He added that the Switzerland-based unit is currently in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency.

US President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance has supported the growth of Digital asset ecosystems. According to data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association, the value of Japan’s crypto transactions more than doubled in the first seven months of the year, reaching ¥33.7 trillion ($230 billion).

Expected changes in Japan, such as tax cuts and the establishment of crypto-focused funds, are also attracting new individuals to enter the market.

The announcement follows the trends in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which is becoming more accepted in regular financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Japan’s second-largest brokerage after Nomura, announced earlier this week that clients at its 181 retail offices can use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen.

Japan’s FSA recently revised its FIEA framework to treat digital assets as securities. The amendment has enabled the development of regulated crypto ETFs, including spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs. The changes in Japan’s regulatory landscape reflect trends in other markets, such as the UAE and Hong Kong, as they establish themselves as global marketplaces for digital assets.

According to a Nomura press release, Nomura’s collaboration with GMO Internet Group and Laser Digital in 2024 laid the groundwork for its cryptocurrency ambitions. The partnership aims to launch yen- and dollar-pegged stablecoins, which comply with the Financial Services Agency’s (FSA) requirements for fiat-backed reserves and registration.

Nomura’s strategic timing appears to capitalize on Japan’s regulatory momentum.

Global players target Japan’s rapidly shifting crypto market

Bloomberg reported that the collaboration introduces a “Stablecoin-as-a-Service” model, enabling businesses to navigate regulatory compliance and blockchain integration seamlessly. Such innovation not only enhances digital finance infrastructure but also positions Japan as a hub for cross-border transactions, where stablecoins could bridge traditional and decentralized ecosystems.

Laser’s performance has been challenging recently, including the reported loss in Europe earlier this year, which the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Hiroyuki Moriuchi, described as “not very good.” Mohideen initially thought Laser would start making a profit within two years of launching, but he later stated that it might take longer to break even.

Despite these challenges, Nomura’s plan to expand into Japan demonstrates its goal of strengthening its position in a rapidly changing market that is attracting many international financial companies. For regulators, the entry of new firms like Laser shows the need to carefully balance encouraging innovation with maintaining tight control and oversight.

At the time of publication, the Japanese yen had weakened by 0.14% to around 147.67 against the dollar. Additionally, it has maintained a 7.04% YTD against the dollar, showing an increased demand for the Yen. 

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto

The post Congressional Leaders Support Trump’s EO Opening 401(k)s to Alternative Investments Led by Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A group of Congress members have urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to facilitate seamless crypto adoption. In a letter on Monday sent to the SEC, the group of lawmakers urged the agency to help implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) dubbed Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors signed …
