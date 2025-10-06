ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Next Crypto Bull Run Begins? Bitcoin And Ethereum Show Major Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As October 2025 unfolds, the cryptocurrency market is on a roll with anticipation of a new crypto bull run. Bitcoin (BTC), trading near $124,000 and Ethereum (ETH), at $4,600, are flexing serious muscle, with analysts predicting explosive gains. Meanwhile, altcoins like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a layer 2 built and meme-driven coin, are gaining traction, hinting at a broader rally. Is this the start of the next crypto bull run? Let’s compare Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum and Layer Brett  to assess their strength and what’s fueling the hype. Bitcoin’s Surge: The King Reclaims Its Throne Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, is driving the crypto bull run narrative. At around $122,000, it’s up by 8% week-to-date, reversing a late-September dip below $110,000. This surge comes amid a U.S. government shutdown that took effect recently, delaying key economic data and sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and gold. With spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $627 million in inflows on October 3 alone—led by BlackRock and Fidelity—the market’s momentum is undeniable. Analysts are eyeing $130,000 by mid-month. With Fed cuts on the horizon and ETF inflows accelerating, October could deliver 20%+ gains. Traders should monitor $120,000 support and upcoming FOMC minutes for cues. In a world of fiat uncertainty, Bitcoin’s (BTC) store-of-value narrative is stronger than ever but this also limits a speculative appeal that many investors crave. Ethereum’s Rally: Smart Contracts Power Ahead Ethereum (ETH), the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, is riding the crypto bull run wave at around  $4,400. The 2025 Shanghai 2.0 upgrade boosted scalability, slashing gas fees to $0.10 for simple transactions and enabling 100,000 TPS via sharding. Ethereum’s (ETH) ecosystem thrives, hosting 2,500+ dApps, with DeFi TVL at $150 billion, per DeFiLlama. Analysts forecast $6,500 by mid-2026, with $5,000 possible by December if BTC sustains… The post Next Crypto Bull Run Begins? Bitcoin And Ethereum Show Major Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As October 2025 unfolds, the cryptocurrency market is on a roll with anticipation of a new crypto bull run. Bitcoin (BTC), trading near $124,000 and Ethereum (ETH), at $4,600, are flexing serious muscle, with analysts predicting explosive gains. Meanwhile, altcoins like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a layer 2 built and meme-driven coin, are gaining traction, hinting at a broader rally. Is this the start of the next crypto bull run? Let’s compare Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum and Layer Brett  to assess their strength and what’s fueling the hype. Bitcoin’s Surge: The King Reclaims Its Throne Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, is driving the crypto bull run narrative. At around $122,000, it’s up by 8% week-to-date, reversing a late-September dip below $110,000. This surge comes amid a U.S. government shutdown that took effect recently, delaying key economic data and sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and gold. With spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $627 million in inflows on October 3 alone—led by BlackRock and Fidelity—the market’s momentum is undeniable. Analysts are eyeing $130,000 by mid-month. With Fed cuts on the horizon and ETF inflows accelerating, October could deliver 20%+ gains. Traders should monitor $120,000 support and upcoming FOMC minutes for cues. In a world of fiat uncertainty, Bitcoin’s (BTC) store-of-value narrative is stronger than ever but this also limits a speculative appeal that many investors crave. Ethereum’s Rally: Smart Contracts Power Ahead Ethereum (ETH), the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, is riding the crypto bull run wave at around  $4,400. The 2025 Shanghai 2.0 upgrade boosted scalability, slashing gas fees to $0.10 for simple transactions and enabling 100,000 TPS via sharding. Ethereum’s (ETH) ecosystem thrives, hosting 2,500+ dApps, with DeFi TVL at $150 billion, per DeFiLlama. Analysts forecast $6,500 by mid-2026, with $5,000 possible by December if BTC sustains…

Next Crypto Bull Run Begins? Bitcoin And Ethereum Show Major Strength

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:10
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00115-2.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.10108+0.68%
COM
COM$0.006279+8.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$104,647.7+2.60%
NEAR
NEAR$2.959+3.42%
Crypto News

As October 2025 unfolds, the cryptocurrency market is on a roll with anticipation of a new crypto bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC), trading near $124,000 and Ethereum (ETH), at $4,600, are flexing serious muscle, with analysts predicting explosive gains. Meanwhile, altcoins like Layer Brett (LBRETT), a layer 2 built and meme-driven coin, are gaining traction, hinting at a broader rally. Is this the start of the next crypto bull run? Let’s compare Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum and Layer Brett  to assess their strength and what’s fueling the hype.

Bitcoin’s Surge: The King Reclaims Its Throne

Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, is driving the crypto bull run narrative. At around $122,000, it’s up by 8% week-to-date, reversing a late-September dip below $110,000. This surge comes amid a U.S. government shutdown that took effect recently, delaying key economic data and sparking a flight to safe-haven assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and gold. With spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $627 million in inflows on October 3 alone—led by BlackRock and Fidelity—the market’s momentum is undeniable.

Analysts are eyeing $130,000 by mid-month. With Fed cuts on the horizon and ETF inflows accelerating, October could deliver 20%+ gains. Traders should monitor $120,000 support and upcoming FOMC minutes for cues. In a world of fiat uncertainty, Bitcoin’s (BTC) store-of-value narrative is stronger than ever but this also limits a speculative appeal that many investors crave.

Ethereum’s Rally: Smart Contracts Power Ahead

Ethereum (ETH), the backbone of DeFi and NFTs, is riding the crypto bull run wave at around  $4,400. The 2025 Shanghai 2.0 upgrade boosted scalability, slashing gas fees to $0.10 for simple transactions and enabling 100,000 TPS via sharding. Ethereum’s (ETH) ecosystem thrives, hosting 2,500+ dApps, with DeFi TVL at $150 billion, per DeFiLlama. Analysts forecast $6,500 by mid-2026, with $5,000 possible by December if BTC sustains its climb.

Ethereum’s (ETH) strength lies in its utility. Staking yields average 4.5%, with 30% of its 120 million supply locked, per Etherscan. Institutional adoption is surging. Ethereum ETFs added $3 billion in 2025, and firms like Visa are testing ERC-20 payments. Bears warn of competition from Solana and a potential dip to $3,800, showing mixed concerns. But one thing clear is that ETH lacks the speculative spark characterized by altcoins, especially meme-based ones like Layer Brett.

Layer Brett’s Meme-Tech Fusion: Why It’s Primed for 100x

Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another frog meme. It is a full-fledged Ethereum L2 chain designed for speed, low fees and meme ecosystem dominance. Priced at $0.0058 with $4.2 million raised during presale, tokens are bought via ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask, with instant staking access yielding over 600% APY.

Unlike pure memes, Layer Brett roadmap includes NFT marketplaces for community art, gamified staking challenges and cross-chain bridges to Solana and BSC for seamless liquidity. Furthermore, a fixed supply and L2 efficiency (sub-second transactions at $0.0001) position Layer Brett as the best altcoin for asymmetric upside in a market craving fun with fundamentals.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s (BTC) $130,000 potential and Ethereum’s (ETH) $6,500 target signal the start of a crypto bull run. Bitcoin offers stability and macro-driven gains; Ethereum delivers utility and ecosystem growth. With $12 billion in inflows and X hype exploding, the market feels like 2021’s early days. But Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the best altcoin to buy for 100x upside, blending meme hype with L2 innovation at presale prices of just $0.0058 and staking rewards as high as 600%.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale—stake now for the meme coin edge.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/next-crypto-bull-run-begins-bitcoin-and-ethereum-show-major-strength/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02447+4.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00509-4.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.37%
Condividi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$646.65+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+3.50%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01182+1.63%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03245-0.70%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.25%
GET
GET$0.001043-2.70%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,647.70
$104,647.70$104,647.70

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,563.52
$3,563.52$3,563.52

+1.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.94
$164.94$164.94

+1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3361
$2.3361$2.3361

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17953
$0.17953$0.17953

+0.81%