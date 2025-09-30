New zkVerify L1 blockchain wants to speed up and lower cost of crypto ZK-proofs

ZkVerify, a dedicated L1 blockchain for zero-knowledge proof verification, launches to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption.
Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification.
ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday.
“ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph.
