The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans $2B Solana Treasury with Marinade Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

VisionSys AI Inc., an emerging technology services company listed on Nasdaq, announced that its subsidiary, Medintel Technology, has entered into an exclusive partnership framework with Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based digital treasury program.

Strengthening VisionSys with Strategic Solana Staking

This initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s finances, boost liquidity, and create long-term value for shareholders by strategically acquiring and staking Solana (SOL). In its first phase, the company plans to acquire and stake $500 million in SOL over the next six months.

Marinade Finance, the team behind Solana’s top staking protocol, will be VisionSys’s exclusive staking and ecosystem partner. They will manage staking operations, ensuring security, compliance, and optimal performance, while helping VisionSys fully tap into the Solana ecosystem.

$2 Billion Solana Treasury Initiative

The partnership plans to create a $2 billion digital currency reserve. It will rely on Marinade Finance’s experience and strong reputation in the Solana ecosystem, which includes supporting over 154,000 SOL users, passing multiple security audits, and following community-led governance.

“Once-in-a-Generation” Opportunity

Heng Wang, CEO of VisionSys AI Inc., called the partnership a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to integrate digital assets as a core part of the company.

He added that the partnership positions VisionSys as a pioneer in AI-powered blockchain treasury management. With Marinade’s support, the company is not only strengthening its treasury but also laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

By combining VisionSys’s AI technology with Solana’s fast and scalable blockchain, the company plans to explore new DeFi solutions and token models, creating fresh opportunities at the intersection of AI and Web3.

A Perfect Fit for Solana Treasury

“We are excited to partner with VisionSys. As a leader in AI solutions for blockchains, forming a Solana treasury vehicle with the leading Solana delegation provider is a perfect fit,” said Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade Finance.

Marinade builds staking technologies that power and secure the Solana network. It introduced liquid staking to Solana in 2021 and now runs a high-performance platform that brings billions in liquidity and security to the ecosystem.

Its solutions span both DeFi and traditional finance, from liquid and native staking to direct enterprise integrations.

Following the announcement, VisionSys AI Inc. experienced a significant decline in its stock price as the shares dropped over 40%. It is currently trading at $1.72.

Corporate Treasuries Betting Big on Solana

VisionSys is joining a growing trend of companies investing in Solana as part of their corporate treasury strategy.

Earlier this month, Helius Medical Technologies raised more than $500 million, led by Pantera and Summer Capital, to launch a Solana treasury company.

Forward Industries recently closed $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. It plans to use the proceeds to buy Solana, strengthen its crypto treasury, and support related operations and expenses.

Forward Industries holds over 6.8 million SOL. Other major holders include DeFi Development Corp., Upexi, and Sharps Technology.