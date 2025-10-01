VisionSys AI Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq exchange and recognized for its work in brain-machine interfaces, has partnered with Marinade Finance, a leading staking protocol on the Solana blockchain. Together, they plan to create a $2 billion digital asset reserve using the SOL cryptocurrency. The partnership was announced on October 1, 2025, and aims to place VisionSys at the center of decentralized finance (DeFi), combining advanced technology with blockchain’s fast systems. Solana Treasury Sees $2 Billion Boost The project will proceed in steps, starting with $500 million in SOL purchases expected by April 2026, and will gradually expand to $2 billion. The treasury program will also support VisionSys’s research in AI for DeFi, utilizing unique models to analyze blockchain data and develop strategies for token trading. Marinade will manage staking and operations, ensuring security through regular audits and community governance. The partnership already supports over 154,000 SOL holders, helping VisionSys maximize its asset returns. Reacting to the development, Heng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of VisionSys AI Inc., said: “This Partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA. It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” AI Meets Web3 Innovation Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade Finance, also commented excitedly about the collaboration, saying the partnership unlocks new value. “We are excited to partner with VisionSys. As a leader in AI solutions for blockchains, forming a Solana treasury vehicle with the leading Solana delegation provider is a perfect fit," he added. The collaboration, like some others, combines VisionSys's skills in brain-machine technology—with its knowledge in hardware, software, and algorithms—with Solana's efficient blockchain to develop new solutions. The announcement follows VisionSys' hiring of DeFi expert Hakob Sirounian as Chief Strategy Officer on September 24, aimed at supporting the growth of the blockchain industry. Meanwhile, Helius Medical Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed neurotech company, recently took a significant step to join the ever-growing list of institutional crypto investors. The company made its first-ever purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6 million. The company had earlier teamed up with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to raise $500 million for more SOL purchases. 