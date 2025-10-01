The post Musk Backs ‘Cancel Netflix’ Calls Over LGBTQ Show Creator’s Charlie Kirk Post appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline X owner Elon Musk boosted posts on his platform from right-wing social media figures urging their followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over comments made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued animated series on the streaming service, about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosted a right-wing social media push to cancel Netflix. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk reshared a post from another user announcing they are canceling their Netflix subscription, and wrote: “Same.” The calls for cancellation appear to stem from an apparent post made by Steele criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s death. According to a screenshot of Steele’s alleged post, which was shared on X by right-wing account Libs of TikTok, the animated show’s director purportedly wrote: “Why the f— are you even commenting on this, d—head…a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement.” The Libs of TikTok accounts had earlier shared clips of Steele’s animated show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which was canceled in January 2023, and claimed it was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” Musk reshared the post attacking the animated show and wrote: “This is not ok,” and later boosted another post attacking the streamer for pushing a “transgender woke agenda,” saying “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Netflix shares fell 1.74% to $1,178 in premarket on Wednesday; however, it is unclear if this decline is related to the cancellation push, as all three major stock futures indices are also in the red. What Do We Know About The Animated Show? “Dead End: Paranormal Park” is an animated comedy series that ran for two seasons on Netflix from June to October 2022. The descriptive text included on the show’s page reads: “This… The post Musk Backs ‘Cancel Netflix’ Calls Over LGBTQ Show Creator’s Charlie Kirk Post appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline X owner Elon Musk boosted posts on his platform from right-wing social media figures urging their followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over comments made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued animated series on the streaming service, about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosted a right-wing social media push to cancel Netflix. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X on Tuesday, Musk reshared a post from another user announcing they are canceling their Netflix subscription, and wrote: “Same.” The calls for cancellation appear to stem from an apparent post made by Steele criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s death. According to a screenshot of Steele’s alleged post, which was shared on X by right-wing account Libs of TikTok, the animated show’s director purportedly wrote: “Why the f— are you even commenting on this, d—head…a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement.” The Libs of TikTok accounts had earlier shared clips of Steele’s animated show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which was canceled in January 2023, and claimed it was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” Musk reshared the post attacking the animated show and wrote: “This is not ok,” and later boosted another post attacking the streamer for pushing a “transgender woke agenda,” saying “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Netflix shares fell 1.74% to $1,178 in premarket on Wednesday; however, it is unclear if this decline is related to the cancellation push, as all three major stock futures indices are also in the red. What Do We Know About The Animated Show? “Dead End: Paranormal Park” is an animated comedy series that ran for two seasons on Netflix from June to October 2022. The descriptive text included on the show’s page reads: “This…