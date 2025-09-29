Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival

Altcoins

Few tokens have been through more turbulence than XRP. Once written off by critics after the SEC’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple, the asset has not only survived but has re-emerged as one of the strongest performers in the altcoin market.

Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned investors.

One of those investors is Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. Known for championing Bitcoin and Ethereum, Novogratz openly admitted during a recent podcast with Kyle Chasse that he had underestimated XRP. At the time of the SEC battle, he expected Ripple’s native token to collapse under regulatory pressure. Looking back, he says that assumption was flat-out wrong.

What changed his mind was not just XRP’s price action but the force behind it: its community. Novogratz highlighted the role of Ripple’s supporters, describing them as a driving power that kept the token alive when doubt was at its highest. He compared their commitment to Bitcoin’s early adopters, arguing that XRP is proof of how a devoted base can make or break a project.

He also credited Ripple’s leadership, pointing to Brad Garlinghouse’s persistence and John Deaton’s legal advocacy as key in turning the tide. For Novogratz, the saga has shown that XRP’s story is no longer defined by court filings alone – it’s an example of how conviction from both builders and holders can protect a crypto asset in the face of overwhelming challenges.

“Who would have predicted this?” Novogratz said, reflecting on XRP’s unexpected rise. His admission marks a rare moment where one of crypto’s most outspoken figures publicly concedes a misjudgment – and it underscores just how dramatically XRP’s narrative has shifted over the past two years.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

