Mexico’s Sheinbaum eyes favorable U.S. trade deal and pushes tech drive

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to secure a favorable agreement for the country with the United States and help accelerate Mexico’s technological development.

Addressing tens of thousands of people at Mexico City’s central Zócalo on Sunday to celebrate one year in office, Sheinbaum’s speech struck a confident note about her government’s future.

Sheinbaum stated that she was confident Mexico would establish good relations with the United States and other countries, including those in the trade sector. Her comments came as Mexico prepared for difficult discussions over the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is set for a pivotal review next year.

Sheinbaum pushes tech agenda

And aside from trade, Sheinbaum is placing a big bet on technology. In the weeks ahead, in addition to other progress reports, her government will release information on homegrown projects related to electric vehicles, semiconductors, satellites, drones, and an artificial intelligence laboratory.

These policies are at the heart of her vision for a “made-in-Mexico” future that would reduce reliance on imports and put the country at an advantage in emerging industries, the President said.

Such proposals are consistent with Sheinbaum’s constant linkage of economic development to innovation and environmental sustainability, journeying into a post-oil economy. By supporting EVs and semiconductor plants, the latter of which critics deride as “dig attachment,” she wants Mexico to enter both the manufacturing game and compete in the global tech race.

Sheinbaum told the crowd that her government was not only defending sovereignty but was doing so through knowledge, science, and technology.

Sheinbaum’s assertion comes at a fragile moment in Mexico’s commodity trade. Her government secured a 90-day truce on new U.S. tariffs earlier this year, giving negotiators time to seek a longer-term deal. Washington has hinted that it might conduct negotiations with Mexico and Canada one-on-one, a development that could significantly alter the context surrounding the USMCA.

Meanwhile, Mexico is imposing tariffs on nations that don’t have trade agreements with it – China, in particular. Economists view the move as a tactical shift toward American interests, as Washington is simultaneously engaged in a trade war with Beijing.

Sheinbaum has cast these maneuvers as a responsibility of her government to protect Mexico’s sovereignty while remaining part of the world. She even took a jibe at the U.S. Donald Trump’s recent attempt to rename the oil-rich Gulf that they both share. Smiling, she let audience members “vote” on whether a proposed train line from Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo should be called the “Gulf of Mexico Train.” The audience roared its approval.

Sheinbaum builds political momentum and faces new challenges

Sheinbaum starts her second year in office with approval ratings over 70% — some of the highest in Latin America. She has been popular for projecting an image of a pragmatic leader who combines progressive ideals with careful economic stewardship.

Still, challenges loom. The review of the USMCA will also test Mexico’s hand as it navigates political uncertainty in Washington. At home, Sheinbaum will also need to persuade businesses that her tech drive can shift from grand announcements to concrete action, particularly in industries where Mexico has faced stiff international competition.

Observers said Sheinbaum’s success as president would depend on her ability to balance diplomacy abroad with innovation at home. One Mexico City economist noted that she was trying to straddle the fence, seeking to please the U.S., protect Mexico’s sovereignty, and at the same time build a new industrial base — a strategy he described as a high-stakes gamble.

With her supporters celebrating in the capital, Sheinbaum’s message was clear: Mexico can refuse to allow itself to be shaped by global powers. Instead, she hopes to help shape the country’s future connections with the world through trade deals and a bold push into technology.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sheinbaum-eyes-favorable-us-trade-deal/