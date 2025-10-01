Metaplanet’s 5,268-BTC Purchase Could Cement Its Position With 30,823 BTC After Per-Share Bitcoin Yield Peaked Above 300%

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings reached 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, lifting its balance-sheet exposure to roughly $3.6 billion; this pushed the Tokyo-listed firm to fourth among corporate holders and drove its BTC Yield from 309.8% in late 2024 down to about 33% in 2025.

Metaplanet purchased 5,268 BTC, bringing total to 30,823 BTC.

Latest buy averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per BTC; total holdings cost ≈$108,000 per coin.

BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows unrealized profit >7.5%; corporate treasuries now exceed 1M BTC.

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings hit 30,823 BTC after a $600M buy; read the full breakdown and implications for corporate treasuries—latest data and analysis.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings jumped after a 5,268 BTC acquisition, increasing total reserves to 30,823 BTC and raising the company’s balance-sheet Bitcoin value to about $3.6 billion.

Japanese investment company Metaplanet announced an additional purchase of 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices. The transaction brings the company’s total Bitcoin reserve to 30,823 BTC and places the Tokyo-listed firm among the largest corporate holders by volume.

The latest purchase was executed at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000) per BTC. Aggregate cash deployed for this tranche was approximately $600 million, and the company’s cumulative Bitcoin cost basis stands near $108,000 per coin, valuing the holdings at roughly $3.6 billion.

What are Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings after the recent purchase?

Source: Metaplanet

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings now total 30,823 BTC after the 5,268 BTC acquisition, valuing the company’s treasury at about $3.6 billion. The purchase averaged ¥17.39M (~$116,000) per coin and pushed the firm up the list of corporate BTC holders.

How did Metaplanet’s BTC Yield change and what does it mean?

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield — the ratio of total BTC to fully diluted shares — surged to 309.8% in late 2024, indicating per-share BTC exposure more than tripled versus the start of its buying program. By 2025 that metric stabilized near 33%, showing continued accumulation but slower per-share exposure growth.

How significant is this purchase among corporate Bitcoin treasuries?

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield jumped to over 300% late 2024. Source: Metaplanet

The 5,268 BTC buy moved Metaplanet to fourth-largest corporate BTC holder, overtaking other listed entities based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. Public companies collectively hold over 1 million BTC (about $116 billion), representing roughly 4.7% of total supply.

Across all custody types, Bitcoin in treasuries — including ETFs, governments, exchanges and private firms — totals about 3.8 million BTC, valued at approximately $442 billion (data: aggregate market trackers and treasury trackers cited as plain text).

What other crypto treasuries are notable?

Ether-based treasuries account for about 12.14 million ETH (~$52 billion), per Strategic ETH Reserve data. Solana treasuries reach roughly 20.92 million SOL (~$4.55 billion), according to Strategic SOL Reserve. These figures show institutional treasury strategies extend beyond BTC.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Bitcoin did Metaplanet buy in the latest tranche?

Metaplanet purchased 5,268 BTC in the latest disclosed transaction, deploying about $600 million at an average price near ¥17.39 million (~$116,000) per coin.

Why did Metaplanet’s BTC Yield fall from 309.8% to 33%?

BTC Yield declined because share dilution and slower accumulation reduced per-share BTC growth; the company still acquires BTC, but the per-share exposure increase has moderated in 2025.

Key Takeaways

Major accumulation: Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC buy.

Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC after a 5,268 BTC buy. Valuation and cost basis: Holdings valued near $3.6B with an average cost around $108,000 per BTC.

Holdings valued near $3.6B with an average cost around $108,000 per BTC. Market context: Public companies hold over 1M BTC; treasuries across asset classes continue to grow.

Conclusion

Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy pushed its Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, briefly producing a BTC Yield above 300% before settling at around 33% in 2025. The transaction highlights growing corporate demand for crypto treasuries and warrants continued monitoring of balance-sheet exposure and unrealized gains. For ongoing coverage and updates, check COINOTAG publications and treasury data trackers (BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Strategic ETH Reserve, Strategic SOL Reserve) as plain-text references.

