Metaplanet buys 5,268 BTC for $615M, becoming the 4th largest corporate holder with $3.33B in Bitcoin assets.   Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, has made a major move in the cryptocurrency space by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $615 million. This purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.33 billion.  With this […] The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 00:00
Metaplanet buys 5,268 BTC for $615M, becoming the 4th largest corporate holder with $3.33B in Bitcoin assets.

 

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, has made a major move in the cryptocurrency space by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $615 million. This purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, valued at approximately $3.33 billion. 

With this acquisition, Metaplanet now ranks as the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world. The firm’s expansion into Bitcoin is part of its strategy to strengthen its balance sheet and capture a significant share of the global Bitcoin market by 2027.

Metaplanet Growing Bitcoin Portfolio

Metaplanet’s latest Bitcoin purchase is a notable achievement, pushing it ahead of Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company in corporate rankings.

By acquiring 5,268 BTC at an average price of $116,870 each, Metaplanet has demonstrated its commitment to Bitcoin as a long-term asset. The company’s growing Bitcoin portfolio positions it as a key player in the crypto space, with its holdings now worth over $3.3 billion.

This acquisition also brings Metaplanet closer to its goal of securing 1% of the global Bitcoin market by 2027. As the company continues to accumulate Bitcoin, its position among the largest corporate holders strengthens, enabling it to potentially leverage Bitcoin’s future value for long-term financial stability.

Revenue Growth Driven by Bitcoin Investments

Metaplanet aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy is paying off, with the company reporting significant revenue growth. In the third quarter of 2025, Metaplanet Bitcoin Income Generation division generated $16.75 million in revenue, a 115.7% increase from the previous quarter. 

This growth has prompted the company to raise its full-year revenue forecast to $46 million, with operating profit guidance set at $31 million.

The company’s focus on Bitcoin has proven successful, driving both revenue and operational growth. By expanding its Bitcoin holdings and using its issuance program, Metaplanet funds its Bitcoin acquisitions and global expansion efforts.

Expansion Plans and Global Reach

Metaplanet growth extends beyond Bitcoin investments.

The company has recently launched three new subsidiaries. This are Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S., along with Bitcoin Japan Inc. and Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. in Japan. These subsidiaries are part of Metaplanet’s broader strategy. The company aims to increase its presence in the global digital asset market and diversify its operations.

Additionally, Metaplanet completed a $1.4 billion fundraising effort to support its expansion. This capital will help fund future Bitcoin acquisitions. Besides, it will further strengthen its global operations, positioning the company for continued growth in the digital asset sector.

The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $615 Million Purchase, Now 4th Largest BTC Holder appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

