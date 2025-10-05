ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating […] The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating […] The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.

MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/05 10:40

The company confirmed that a reward initiative is indeed on the way, but warned that much of what’s been circulating online is inaccurate.

The viral posts suggested that users would earn points for swapping or bridging assets through the wallet, which could later be redeemed for tokens. MetaMask acknowledged that a reward system is coming but said reports misrepresented its purpose.

“Yes, an awards show is coming,” the team wrote in an X post. “But what you’ve heard or seen so far doesn’t necessarily align with what’s actually coming out.”

Introducing MetaMask Rewards

The upcoming initiative, named MetaMask Rewards, will focus on community engagement rather than yield farming. The company revealed that over 30 million dollars’ worth of LINEA tokens will be distributed during the first phase, known as Season 1.

According to the announcement, the program will combine several layers of participation, including referral incentives, mUSD bonuses, exclusive partnership rewards, and token-access opportunities. The rollout will take place in stages over the next few weeks, with full details to follow.

READ MORE:

Pi Network News: Major Development Announced as Project Enters New Phase

Long-Time Users to Receive Exclusive Perks

MetaMask emphasized that loyal users will be recognized as part of the new system. “Those who have been with us for a long time will receive special benefits,” the team stated, hinting that MetaMask Rewards will play a key role in the ecosystem’s future token structure.

While the company stopped short of confirming a direct airdrop, its acknowledgment of a rewards-linked token relationship has fueled anticipation across the DeFi community. With MetaMask already serving more than 30 million users worldwide, its reward initiative could become one of the largest community-driven programs in the crypto space.

For now, users are advised to await official updates to avoid falling for phishing campaigns or fake airdrop sites imitating the project.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post MetaMask Update: $30 Million Reward Program Confirmed After Airdrop Rumors appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,835-0,45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007243+3,66%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005048-5,64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007243+3,66%
TOP Network
TOP$0,0000961+0,10%
Wink
LIKE$0,004807+0,27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0,10596+7,60%
DAR Open Network
D$0,02109-2,90%
Threshold
T$0,01296+1,09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 602,18
$104 602,18$104 602,18

+0,81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 579,10
$3 579,10$3 579,10

+1,80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,48
$165,48$165,48

+1,81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3398
$2,3398$2,3398

+1,02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17948
$0,17948$0,17948

+0,78%