ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
MetaMask announced on October 4, 2025, that it will distribute over $30 million in LINEA tokens through a new rewards program launching within the next few weeks. The popular crypto wallet describes this as "one of the largest onchain rewards programs ever built."MetaMask announced on October 4, 2025, that it will distribute over $30 million in LINEA tokens through a new rewards program launching within the next few weeks. The popular crypto wallet describes this as "one of the largest onchain rewards programs ever built."

MetaMask Launches $30 Million LINEA Rewards Program

Di: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/06 05:45
LINEA
LINEA$0.0126+1.44%
4
4$0.06356+7.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01944+2.53%
Everscale
EVER$0.01+1.62%
MetaMask Launches $30 Million LINEA Rewards Program

The announcement comes shortly after Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that MetaMask’s own token, MASK, is in development and could launch sooner than expected.

What the Rewards Program Offers

The MetaMask Rewards program will give users multiple ways to earn LINEA tokens during its first season. Participants can receive referral rewards, mUSD incentives, exclusive partner rewards, and early access to tokens.

MetaMask emphasized that this program isn’t designed for yield farming. Instead, they’re positioning it as “a genuine method of regularly giving back to our community.” Long-time MetaMask users will get special benefits, and the company stated the rewards “will have meaningful connections with the future MetaMask token.”

What the Rewards Program Offers

Source: @MetaMask

The program specifically aims to reward users who have been with MetaMask for years, not just those jumping in to farm rewards. This approach differs from many crypto incentive programs that primarily focus on attracting new liquidity.

Understanding LINEA Token

LINEA is the native token of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also developed by Consensys. The network launched its token in September 2025 with a token generation event that distributed 9.36 billion tokens to roughly 750,000 eligible wallets.

The token has an interesting economic model. Unlike most Layer 2 tokens, LINEA doesn’t serve as the gas token for the Linea network. Instead, 20% of all Linea transaction fees (paid in ETH) get burned at the protocol level. The remaining 80% is used to buy and burn LINEA tokens from the market, creating deflationary pressure.

The LINEA distribution allocated 85% of the total supply to the ecosystem, with no allocations going to team members or venture capitalists. This community-focused approach aligns with MetaMask’s rewards philosophy.

The Upcoming MASK Token

MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay previously stated the token would be advertised directly inside the wallet, making it easily accessible to users. While Lubin didn’t provide a specific launch date, his comments indicate the team has concrete plans moving forward.

The connection between the current LINEA rewards and the future MASK token suggests MetaMask may be testing reward distribution mechanisms before launching its own token.

MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Integration

MetaMask also recently launched mUSD, its own stablecoin issued through Bridge, a company owned by Stripe. The mUSD stablecoin is backed 1:1 by liquid dollar-equivalent assets and is available on both Ethereum and the Linea Layer 2 network.

The rewards program includes mUSD incentives, integrating the stablecoin into MetaMask’s broader ecosystem strategy. Users will be able to hold, swap, transfer, and bridge mUSD within MetaMask. The company plans to enable spending with the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants by year-end.

Market Response and Strategic Impact

Following the announcement, LINEA’s price increased by approximately 2.31% with trading volume surging over 50% to reach $244 million in daily activity. The market response suggests genuine interest in the program despite some critical reactions on social media.

Code for the rewards system was merged into MetaMask’s GitHub repository about three weeks before the announcement, indicating the team has been preparing this launch for some time.

The rewards program arrives at a strategic moment. Swift recently announced a partnership with Consensys and over 30 major banks to build blockchain-based infrastructure for cross-border payments, potentially using Linea. This institutional interest adds credibility to the Linea ecosystem.

Additionally, the cryptocurrency wallet space is becoming more competitive, with traditional payment companies like PayPal expanding into multi-chain stablecoin offerings. MetaMask’s rewards program positions it to maintain market leadership by incentivizing continued user engagement.

The Road Ahead

MetaMask has over 100 million total users worldwide, with approximately 30 million monthly active users, giving it substantial reach for a token distribution program. The combination of LINEA rewards, the upcoming MASK token, and mUSD stablecoin integration suggests Consensys is building an interconnected ecosystem around MetaMask.

However, the company hasn’t disclosed specific eligibility criteria, anti-sybil measures, or whether certain jurisdictions will face restrictions. These details will likely emerge as the full program launches in the coming weeks.

Users interested in participating should watch for official announcements through MetaMask’s wallet interface and verified social media channels. The company cautioned that any pre-market trading of MASK tokens is unaffiliated with Consensys and likely fraudulent.

What This Means Moving Forward

MetaMask’s $30 million commitment represents a significant investment in community rewards and sets a precedent for how established Web3 platforms can give back to loyal users. By connecting current LINEA rewards with the future MASK token, MetaMask is creating a bridge between present incentives and long-term platform participation.

The program’s success will likely influence how other crypto wallets approach user retention and token distribution in an increasingly competitive market.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02447+4.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00509-4.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.37%
Condividi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$646.65+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+3.50%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01182+1.63%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03245-0.70%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.25%
GET
GET$0.001043-2.70%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,755.52
$104,755.52$104,755.52

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,571.03
$3,571.03$3,571.03

+1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.20
$165.20$165.20

+1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3388
$2.3388$2.3388

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17985
$0.17985$0.17985

+0.99%