MetaMask Gears Up for Major MASK Token Airdrop With Reward Points System Launch

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:29
MetaMask, Consensys’ Web3 wallet, is set to introduce a reward points system for on-chain activities. Many investors suggest the points may also be linked to future MASK token airdrops.

MetaMask Rewards Program Nears Launch

In a fresh development, a new rewards page quietly went live on the MetaMask dashboard this week. This signals that a loyalty-style points system is close to launch. 

Users will soon be able to earn points for activities like swapping tokens and bridging between different blockchains, although this feature is not yet active. They can later exchange these points for token rewards, partner incentives, or special perks. This shows the wallet’s effort to increase user engagement before the release of the MASK token.

According to the company, the rewards initiative is scheduled for October 2025. This marks the wallet’s formal entry into the growing Web3 loyalty and rewards trend. 

Joseph Lubin, who also co-founded Ethereum, confirmed in September that the MASK token is on the way and could debut sooner than the market expects. While eligibility details remain under wraps, speculation is swirling across the community.

Experts suggest active participants in MetaMask Swaps, the MetaMask Bridge, and Linea could be prime candidates for rewards. Multi-chain users and long-term wallet owners might also be eligible.  However, the crypto wallet hasn’t yet verified snapshot dates, claim requirements, or whether KYC and other regulatory requirements will be applied.

Expanding Beyond Wallet Services

The upcoming MASK token and rewards system follow a series of strategic product rollouts by the wallet. In September, the company unveiled the MetaMask Card. Both digital and physical versions of this payment product are available.  Travel rewards, increased yields, waived fees, and special discounts are among the tiers of benefits that users can access.

More recently, the wallet introduced its own stablecoin, mUSD, issued in partnership with Bridge, a Stripe-owned company, and powered by M0’s decentralized stablecoin framework. Launching on Ethereum and Linea, mUSD marks the crypto wallet as the first self-custodial wallet provider to release a native dollar-pegged token.

In addition, GitHub documents reveal that the wallet is preparing to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetuals trading directly into its platform. This upgrade will enable users to deposit USDC and trade perpetual contracts directly within the wallet.

These developments highlight the current efforts from the wallet to expand its ecosystem. There are no official details yet, but this hasn’t stopped the community from guessing about the MASK airdrop. Wallet trackers are checking on-chain activity to figure out who might benefit from it. Many believe that regular use of swaps, bridging, and interaction with Linea will be important.

Source: https://coingape.com/metamask-gears-up-for-major-mask-token-airdrop-with-reward-points-system-launch/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

