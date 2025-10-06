ExchangeDEX+
MetaMask Announces $30 Million On-Chain Rewards Program

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:30
Key Points:
  • MetaMask’s $30 million LINEA rewards launch, impacting Ethereum’s Layer 2 network.
  • Long-term users to receive special benefits.
  • Potential rise in usage of MetaMask Swaps and Bridges.

MetaMask is set to launch a significant on-chain rewards program distributing over $30 million in LINEA tokens in the upcoming weeks, as announced on their X platform.

This initiative aims to enhance community engagement, potentially influencing market activity by rewarding long-term users and increasing utility for related tokens like ETH and mUSD.

MetaMask’s $30 Million Program to Impact Ethereum Layer 2

MetaMask will soon launch an on-chain rewards program that aims to distribute more than $30 million in LINEA tokens. Scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, the program includes referral rewards, partner bonuses, and mUSD incentives. Long-term users stand to gain additional rewards, enhanced by potential ties to future MetaMask tokens.

MetaMask emphasizes that the program is intended as a genuine community engagement effort rather than a mining exercise. Participants can expect regular incentives that nurture meaningful engagements within the network.

Market reactions are varied. Notably, Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys, mentioned the imminent arrival of the MASK token, reinforcing the speculative buzz around MetaMask’s expanding ecosystem. Industry analysts anticipate heightened activity within the network, based on comparable programs’ past trajectories.

LINEA Tokens: Market Movements and Regulatory Predictions

Did you know? The LINEA token rewards from MetaMask may lead to significant surges similar to those observed during Uniswap and Arbitrum airdrop campaigns.

As of October 5, 2025, LINEA tokens, integral to the Ethereum Layer 2 platform, trade at $0.03. CoinMarketCap data reports a 4.27% decline in value over the past 24 hours, with a market cap of $417.37 million and a noted 40.92% drop in trading volume.

Linea(LINEA), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, large-scale token distribution initiatives like MetaMask’s often drive up Total Value Locked (TVL) on relevant protocols. Moreover, they predict that this program could influence regulatory discussions around incentive mechanisms in the cryptocurrency domain.

Source: https://coincu.com/airdrop/metamask-30-million-rewards-program/

