Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure

Di: Incrypted
2025/09/30 22:30
  • Meta has signed an agreement with CoreWeave to lease computing power.
  • The deal reduces CoreWeave’s dependence on Microsoft and strengthens the position of neoclouds.
  • Meta’s increasing capital expenditure on AI indicates a priority in the infrastructure race.

CoreWeave announced that it has signed a $14.2 billion agreement with Meta Platforms. As part of the contract, the firm will give the social giant access to Nvidia’s advanced GB300 systems. According to CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator, Meta’s choice is due to its successful track record of collaboration on previous contracts.

Amid the news, the company’s shares jumped 8.4% in premarket, according to TradingView. At the same time, Meta securities remained virtually unchanged.

The deal was the largest in CoreWeave’s history and signaled the growing demand for infrastructure for training and deploying AI models.

The company belongs to a new generation of cloud providers known as neoclouds. They lease access to high-performance GPUs to firms, competing with Nebius Group and Nscale Global.

Meanwhile, CoreWeave’s shares have more than tripled since its IPO in March 2025, reflecting market demand for AI computing power.

The contract with Meta helps the firm diversify its customer base and reduce its reliance on Microsoft, which accounted for 71% of Q2 revenue. Intrator emphasized that this is “a step in the right direction,” especially after similar multi-billion dollar agreements with OpenAI.

Meta, for its part, is actively investing in AI infrastructure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that in 2024, capital expenditures could reach $72 billion, the bulk of which will go to AI and data centers.

These investments have already made Meta one of the biggest players in infrastructure investments for artificial intelligence.

Like other neoclouds companies, CoreWeave relies on debt financing to expand its capital-intensive infrastructure. Large corporations are adopting a similar strategy.

For example, Meta raised $29 billion to build a data center in Louisiana, and Oracle recently issued $18 billion in bonds to finance OpenAI infrastructure.

Recall, we wrote that CoreWeave made a deal to acquire miner Core Scientific for $9 billion.

