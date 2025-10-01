Meme Coin Predicted to Pump 11045% Steals the Spotlight from DOGE’s $2 Target

Crypto News

The meme coin scene is heating up again, and this time it is not just Dogecoin making waves.

While Dogecoin is trading at about $0.27 with a market cap of nearly $41 billion, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is grabbing attention with projections of a potential 10,371% pump that could take its presale price of roughly $0.0022 up toward $0.242 or more. That kind of growth would not just turn heads; it could reshape how investors see meme coin opportunities in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin That Still Has Fire

Dogecoin has been around for over a decade, earning its place as the pioneer of meme coins. When writing, the DOGE price is $0.27, market cap of around $41-42 billion. It has recently broken through resistance levels, and analysts believe momentum could carry it toward the elusive $1 milestone and possibly beyond it. But Dogecoin is not without its challenges. Its supply is uncapped, making long-term growth harder than for coins with fixed tokenomics. For DOGE to reach $1 or more, it will need more than hype. It will require a real-life adoption and use, just like LILPEPE. LILPEPE is predicted to pump 11,045% as it steals the spotlight from DOGE’s $2 target.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Built for the Next Wave

While Dogecoin aims for a $2 comeback, Little Pepe is quickly becoming the coin investors are watching closely. When writing, the LILPEPE presale is in stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022 after stage 12 sold out successfully. More than $25.9 million has already been raised, and early-stage investors have seen gains of about 120%. Current buyers at stage 13 still have a projected 36.36% gain before the token launches at $0.003. What makes Little Pepe stand out is not just its meme culture but its ecosystem. The project builds on a next-generation layer two blockchain with low fees, anti-bot features, and EVM compatibility. It has also been audited by Certik, which adds a layer of trust for new investors. The listing on CoinMarketCap further strengthens its credibility, showing that the team is serious about transparency and growth. On top of this, Little Pepe has launched community-driven incentives, including a $777k giveaway and a Mega Giveaway that will reward top presale buyers between stages 12 and 17 with over 15 ETH in prizes. This approach gives everyday investors a fairer chance to benefit instead of focusing on venture capital or private rounds.

DOGE vs LILPEPE: Old Guard Meets the New Challenger

Dogecoin may continue to enjoy its loyal community and the legitimacy of recent ETF listings. Still, Little Pepe is carving out a space with fresh features and a presale model that rewards early supporters. While DOGE holders look toward a $2 target, LILPEPE buyers are eyeing what could be one of the biggest meme coin growth stories in years. If the projected 11045% surge were realized, LILPEPE could climb to $0.242, far outpacing DOGE in growth potential.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin is still the face of meme coins and may touch $2 if the market lines up in its favour. But Little Pepe is emerging as the project that could define the next wave of meme investing. With a stage 13 presale price of $0.0022, early investors are already up 120%, and the possibility of a 11045% gain that could carry it toward $0.242, the coin is not just a playful meme—it is becoming a serious contender. For anyone looking at where the next big meme coin spotlight might land, Little Pepe deserves a closer look.

