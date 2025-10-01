ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Firm to raise €50m to Bitcoin and offer treasury blueprint for other private companies to follow.Firm to raise €50m to Bitcoin and offer treasury blueprint for other private companies to follow.

Melanion Capital Pioneers First Private Bitcoin Treasury Model in Europe

Di: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 23:54
Pioneering The First Private Bitcoin Treasury In Europe

PARIS, 24 September 2025

Melanion Capital today announced the launch of a new strategic initiative, positioning itself as the first private regulated asset management company to implement a Bitcoin treasury operated model. This marks a new phase in the investment management firm’s evolution as a leader in Bitcoin (BTC) investment, and unlocking opportunities for other private companies to follow in its footsteps.

The move reflects Melanion’s conviction that Bitcoin is not just a tactical hedge, but the foundation of a historic monetary transition. The transformation towards Bitcoin treasuries has become a significant trend for public companies, including those outside the crypto space, where a portion of their cash reserves is allocated to the decentralized currency.

Unlike public company models, Melanion’s private structure provides greater flexibility to navigate volatility, structure deals, and manage liquidity. The firm will first put its Bitcoin strategy into action on its own balance sheet, showing how a sustainable Bitcoin treasury can work. Later, it plans to share this model with other businesses looking to follow suit.

Melanion differentiates itself from passive treasury approaches by engineering alpha on top of Bitcoin exposure. The firm applies advanced capital structuring, treasury optimisation, and liquidity design to deliver enhanced performance beyond Bitcoin’s own repricing cycle.

To accelerate this strategy, Melanion’s board is set to raise C50 million in capital dedicated entirely to Bitcoin allocation. This will represent one of the largest private treasury commitments to Bitcoin in Europe, underlining both the scale of Melanion’s ambitions and its belief that corporate treasuries must adapt to the new monetary order.

Building on the firm’s pioneering track record of bridging traditional and decentralized finance, including the launch of Europe’s first Bitcoin Equities UCITS ETF in 2021, Melanion views its private treasury model as an actionable playbook for others.

For further information on Melanion Capital and updates on its pivot to a Bitcoin treasury company, visit https://melanion.com/ and follow @MelanionCap on X and Melanion Capital on LinkedIn.

About Melanion Capital

Founded in Paris in 2013, Melanion Capital is an independent alternative asset management firm and Bitcoin treasury company, bridging traditional finance and innovation. Recognized as a “Jeune Entreprise Innovante” by the French Ministry of Research, the firm launched its digital asset business in 2020, and was the first to offer a UCITS-compliant Bitcoin thematic ETF in 2021. Now pivoting to a Bitcoin-centric treasury model, Melanion Capital is defining the standard and leading by example: proving the profitability and resilience of its own model, ahead of enabling its use to other private businesses.

Media Contact

Jack Johnston / Gabriella Swartz at melanion@wachsman.com

Disclaimer

Information only — not an offer. Not an offer to the public, a solicitation, or the marketing of any investment fund or other collective investment undertaking. Melanion Capital is not launching a fund and operates no defined investment policy for the benefit of investors. Treasury allocations are at the Board’s sole discretion with no target or timetable. No repurchase, redemption or liquidity undertaking is given. Not investment advice.

This article was originally published as Melanion Capital Pioneers First Private Bitcoin Treasury Model in Europe on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,595.58
$104,595.58$104,595.58

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.50
$3,578.50$3,578.50

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.49
$165.49$165.49

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3389
$2.3389$2.3389

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17946
$0.17946$0.17946

+0.77%