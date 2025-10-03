ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOKEREN, BELGIUM – AUGUST 6: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images) Getty Images The thrash titans are back with their new single “Tipping Point,” which gives fans the first look at the band’s fiery new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. “Tipping Point” is the first single for Megadeth’s upcoming final studio album slated to release in 2026. The End Is Near was originally what fans thought the new album was called based on the teaser for the album, however, it appears the band hasn’t officially confirmed the title yet. Megadeth’s New Single, “Tipping Point” After the band dropped a short teaser for their new single last week, there wasn’t much to go off of as far as what fans could expect to hear on this new track. Now with the full track out, it appears Megadeth aren’t taking any big swings with their last album, but instead they’re giving fans the turbo charged thrash riffs they’ve come to expect. Instrumentally “Tipping Point” features some pristine guitar playing between its riffs and shreddy leads, courtesy of the band’s new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. It’s the first song Mäntysaari has released with Megadeth and already his musical chemistry seems to fit the band like a glove – the three guitar solos on this track are reminiscent of the memorable melodic solos from the revered Marty Friedman era. Mäntysaari certainly has his own unique approach to lead guitar playing, and it’ll be interesting to see what other licks and fiery solos he’s prepared for this highly anticipated LP. Former lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro laid down some incredible guitar work on the bands’s 2016 and 2022 LPs, although those records were generally met with lukewarm impressions among fans. The weakest… The post Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOKEREN, BELGIUM – AUGUST 6: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images) Getty Images The thrash titans are back with their new single “Tipping Point,” which gives fans the first look at the band’s fiery new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. “Tipping Point” is the first single for Megadeth’s upcoming final studio album slated to release in 2026. The End Is Near was originally what fans thought the new album was called based on the teaser for the album, however, it appears the band hasn’t officially confirmed the title yet. Megadeth’s New Single, “Tipping Point” After the band dropped a short teaser for their new single last week, there wasn’t much to go off of as far as what fans could expect to hear on this new track. Now with the full track out, it appears Megadeth aren’t taking any big swings with their last album, but instead they’re giving fans the turbo charged thrash riffs they’ve come to expect. Instrumentally “Tipping Point” features some pristine guitar playing between its riffs and shreddy leads, courtesy of the band’s new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. It’s the first song Mäntysaari has released with Megadeth and already his musical chemistry seems to fit the band like a glove – the three guitar solos on this track are reminiscent of the memorable melodic solos from the revered Marty Friedman era. Mäntysaari certainly has his own unique approach to lead guitar playing, and it’ll be interesting to see what other licks and fiery solos he’s prepared for this highly anticipated LP. Former lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro laid down some incredible guitar work on the bands’s 2016 and 2022 LPs, although those records were generally met with lukewarm impressions among fans. The weakest…

Megadeth’s New Single “Tipping Point” Offers A Glimmer Of Excellence

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:46
COM
COM$0.006236+0.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5177+3.78%
LOOK
LOOK$0.04063+13.23%
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+4.11%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%

LOKEREN, BELGIUM – AUGUST 6: Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium (Photo by Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The thrash titans are back with their new single “Tipping Point,” which gives fans the first look at the band’s fiery new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. “Tipping Point” is the first single for Megadeth’s upcoming final studio album slated to release in 2026. The End Is Near was originally what fans thought the new album was called based on the teaser for the album, however, it appears the band hasn’t officially confirmed the title yet.

Megadeth’s New Single, “Tipping Point”

After the band dropped a short teaser for their new single last week, there wasn’t much to go off of as far as what fans could expect to hear on this new track. Now with the full track out, it appears Megadeth aren’t taking any big swings with their last album, but instead they’re giving fans the turbo charged thrash riffs they’ve come to expect. Instrumentally “Tipping Point” features some pristine guitar playing between its riffs and shreddy leads, courtesy of the band’s new lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari. It’s the first song Mäntysaari has released with Megadeth and already his musical chemistry seems to fit the band like a glove – the three guitar solos on this track are reminiscent of the memorable melodic solos from the revered Marty Friedman era.

Mäntysaari certainly has his own unique approach to lead guitar playing, and it’ll be interesting to see what other licks and fiery solos he’s prepared for this highly anticipated LP. Former lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro laid down some incredible guitar work on the bands’s 2016 and 2022 LPs, although those records were generally met with lukewarm impressions among fans.

The weakest part of Megadeth over recent years has most certainly been singer/founder Dave Mustaine. While he’s adopted a grittier low toned vocal that has some charm, his lyrics, especially on this new single border on sounding platitudinous. In previous decades Mustaine had written powerful anthems with thought provoking themes on authoritarianism and war. However, at a the time where there’s great uncertainty around the U.S. government and new geopolitical conflicts rising every day, the best Mustaine has to offer is vague hackneyed lyrics like “Push me, I push you back.”

Hopefully there’s more to this new Megadeth LP on the lyrical side of things. The band’s 2022 album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, featured great performances but ultimately it had its legs cutoff by Mustaine’s poor lyrical writing. If “Tipping Point” is anything to base this next record off of, chances are Megadeth’s final LP will likely follow in the same footsteps of the previous record.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/10/03/megadeths-new-single-tipping-point-offers-a-glimmer-of-excellence/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,595.59
$104,595.59$104,595.59

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.16
$3,579.16$3,579.16

+1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.49
$165.49$165.49

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3390
$2.3390$2.3390

+0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17948
$0.17948$0.17948

+0.78%