ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin. What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years. From Accumulation to Exit Strategy The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits. Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback. Profit-Takers Dominate the Market Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run. Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly. Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn. For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a… The post Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin. What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years. From Accumulation to Exit Strategy The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits. Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback. Profit-Takers Dominate the Market Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run. Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly. Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn. For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a…

Massive Whale Sell-Off Puts Token Under Pressure

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 13:20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007254+3.79%
COM
COM$0.006236+0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.3389+2.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+0.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.10227+2.43%
Altcoins

XRP’s momentum has stalled after a promising start to October, with market data hinting that confidence among its largest holders is wearing thin.

What began as a quiet slowdown has turned into a clear pattern of profit-taking. Over the past week and a half, major investors – known as whales – have reduced their exposure by roughly 100 million XRP, equal to about 300 million dollars. According to on-chain metrics, this is the sharpest drop in large holdings in nearly three years.

From Accumulation to Exit Strategy

The retreat of whales is not just about numbers. It signals a shift in market psychology. In previous rallies, these high-volume addresses helped drive XRP upward through accumulation. This time, they’re heading for the exits.

Analysts say this reversal has weakened the technical picture for XRP, which remains trapped in a broad descending wedge. The lack of buying power from top-tier investors leaves little support for the token to stage a strong comeback.

Profit-Takers Dominate the Market

Data from Glassnode backs up the idea that traders are choosing safety over speculation. The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has climbed to its highest level in two months, meaning more holders are selling while in profit rather than accumulating for the next run.

Such behavior often appears near local tops, where traders see diminishing upside and move to secure gains before volatility returns. It’s a warning that the current rally could fade unless demand revives quickly.

Sentiment Fades Amid Uncertainty

The broader crypto market has entered a cooling phase, and XRP appears especially vulnerable. Analysts describe the sentiment around the token as cautious, not bearish – but fragile enough that continued selling could extend the downturn.

For now, investors are watching whether XRP can attract fresh liquidity or if whales’ retreat marks the start of a deeper correction. Either way, the next few weeks could decide whether this consolidation becomes a foundation for recovery or another leg lower.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-massive-whale-sell-off-puts-token-under-pressure/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,595.59
$104,595.59$104,595.59

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.69
$3,578.69$3,578.69

+1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.49
$165.49$165.49

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3389
$2.3389$2.3389

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17948
$0.17948$0.17948

+0.78%