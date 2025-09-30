Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” Debuted At No. 1 In 1995 And Made History

Mariah Carey made history in 1995 when “Fantasy” debuted at No. 1, becoming the first song by a female artist to launch atop the chart. American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey wearing a black leather jacket, UK, 1995. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mariah Carey started her music career with a bang, as she dominated the American music charts throughout her first decade of success, the ’90s. In 1990 she scored more No. 1s on the Hot 100 than most musicians can dream of, as her first four proper singles — “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Want to Cry” — all ruled for a time.

By 1995, Carey was one of the most consistent hitmakers in the global music industry, and she seemed unstoppable. When the singer-songwriter introduced her album Daydream with its lead single “Fantasy,” she would go on to not just top the charts once more, but make history and kick off another incredible run, the likes of which few artists have come even close to repeating.

“Fantasy” Started as Mariah Carey’s Ninth No. 1

Carey released the single “Fantasy” on August 23, 1995. Due to how Billboard structured its charts and the dates it placed on them at the time, which were often off by weeks, the track immediately became another champion for the singer — her ninth overall – when it launched at No. on the chart dated September 30. “Fantasy” was a first for Carey, however, as it debuted atop the Hot 100, a feat that was still brand new at the time.

Mariah Carey Followed Michael Jackson’s Lead

“Fantasy” marked just the second-ever No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, and the first by a female artist. Michael Jackson had made history just a few weeks prior when he launched “You Are Not Alone” atop the same ranking.

Within less than a month, Jackson debuted “You Are Not Alone” on the chart dated September 2, and by the Hot 100 dated September 30, Carey was in charge after Coolio and L.V.’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the biggest hit of 1995, spent three weeks at the top.

“Fantasy” Held at No. 1 for Eight Weeks

While “Fantasy” followed “You Are Not Alone” in terms of debuting at No. 1, Carey’s smash was quite different from Jackson’s. His single only spent one week at No. 1, while “Fantasy” would command the tally for eight consecutive frames.

How Mariah Carey Helped Push Hip-Hop Into the Mainstream

The legacy of “Fantasy” is so much more important than just numbers, sales, or chart positions. Carey intelligently saw how huge hip-hop and rap were becoming in America and understood that there could be crossover appeal if the rising style could be blended with familiar sounds and song structures.

For one of the remixes of her single “Fantasy,” Carey recruited Ol’ Dirty Bastard, one of the hottest names in hip-hop at the time. Their collaboration helped set the stage for countless future pop songs that included rapped verse, or hip-hop musicians incorporating melodic singing into their work.

“Fantasy” was the first iteration of a tried-and-true formula that Carey followed for years. She went on to work with rappers like Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and others, as they took turns lending credibility and star power to each other’s tracks.

How Mariah Carey Took Control of Her Career

Carey’s decision to merge pop with hip-hop was one that showed not just her creativity and intelligence, but also the power she had attained in her own career. By the time “Fantasy” arrived, she had proved herself and her star power and was able to call more shots than most other female pop musicians. She carried this control over to the music video, which she directed herself — another first for her career.

What Mariah Carey Album Is “Fantasy” Featured On?

“Fantasy” arrived about a month before Carey delivered Daydream, her fifth full-length. The project bridged her early pop and ballad days with a more R&B-leaning sound, which she has largely stuck to ever since.

Daydream was massively successful. It became Carey’s second diamond-certified album and sold tens of millions of copies all around the world. The set produced five singles, three of which led the Hot 100, including another the same year as “Fantasy.”

Which Songs Replaced Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” at No. 1?

After the longest run at No. 1 on the Hot 100 of 1995, Carey stepped aside and allowed Whitney Houston to rule the Hot 100. The singer’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” which was included on the Waiting to Exhale film soundtrack, reached the highest rung on the chart dated November 25, but it only held on for one frame.

Carey then returned to No. 1, not with “Fantasy,” but with the second single from Daydream, “One Sweet Day.” Her collaboration with Boyz II Men hit No. 1 on the chart dated December 2, and would go on to command the Hot 100 for 16 weeks. At the time, that stood as the longest reign ever for a song, and that record held for decades.