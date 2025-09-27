ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 03:05 The sluggish performance of Bitcoin in recent months may have less to do with fading demand and more to do with U.S. government cash management, according to Raoul Pal of Global Macro Investor. Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington’s operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force that drained liquidity from risk assets through the summer. Since July, the Treasury has issued roughly $500 billion in bonds to refill the account, lifting its balance to around $800 billion. That supply shock, he argues, temporarily sapped energy from markets, with crypto feeling the impact most acutely. The pause came at an awkward time for chart-watchers. Bitcoin has historically tracked shifts in global M2 money supply with a lag of about 12 weeks, a relationship that had even suggested a path toward $200,000 by late 2025. Instead, as M2 expanded, BTC moved sideways, leading some to question whether the model had broken. Pal disagrees. He believes the disruption was temporary and that, with the Treasury now holding enough reserves, the liquidity squeeze will fade by the end of this month. If that plays out, he expects Bitcoin to reconnect with its monetary backdrop and resume the broader uptrend implied by the M2 model. In his view, the summer slump was not the death of the correlation, but proof of how sensitive crypto remains to sudden policy-driven shifts in dollar liquidity. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the… The post Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 03:05 The sluggish performance of Bitcoin in recent months may have less to do with fading demand and more to do with U.S. government cash management, according to Raoul Pal of Global Macro Investor. Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington’s operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force that drained liquidity from risk assets through the summer. Since July, the Treasury has issued roughly $500 billion in bonds to refill the account, lifting its balance to around $800 billion. That supply shock, he argues, temporarily sapped energy from markets, with crypto feeling the impact most acutely. The pause came at an awkward time for chart-watchers. Bitcoin has historically tracked shifts in global M2 money supply with a lag of about 12 weeks, a relationship that had even suggested a path toward $200,000 by late 2025. Instead, as M2 expanded, BTC moved sideways, leading some to question whether the model had broken. Pal disagrees. He believes the disruption was temporary and that, with the Treasury now holding enough reserves, the liquidity squeeze will fade by the end of this month. If that plays out, he expects Bitcoin to reconnect with its monetary backdrop and resume the broader uptrend implied by the M2 model. In his view, the summer slump was not the death of the correlation, but proof of how sensitive crypto remains to sudden policy-driven shifts in dollar liquidity. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the…

Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:21
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
COM
COM$0.006283+1.43%
MAY
MAY$0.02653+0.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005023-6.28%
Union
U$0.006191-1.03%
Bitcoin
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 03:05

The sluggish performance of Bitcoin in recent months may have less to do with fading demand and more to do with U.S. government cash management, according to Raoul Pal of Global Macro Investor.

Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington’s operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force that drained liquidity from risk assets through the summer.

Since July, the Treasury has issued roughly $500 billion in bonds to refill the account, lifting its balance to around $800 billion. That supply shock, he argues, temporarily sapped energy from markets, with crypto feeling the impact most acutely.

The pause came at an awkward time for chart-watchers. Bitcoin has historically tracked shifts in global M2 money supply with a lag of about 12 weeks, a relationship that had even suggested a path toward $200,000 by late 2025.

Instead, as M2 expanded, BTC moved sideways, leading some to question whether the model had broken.

Pal disagrees. He believes the disruption was temporary and that, with the Treasury now holding enough reserves, the liquidity squeeze will fade by the end of this month. If that plays out, he expects Bitcoin to reconnect with its monetary backdrop and resume the broader uptrend implied by the M2 model.

In his view, the summer slump was not the death of the correlation, but proof of how sensitive crypto remains to sudden policy-driven shifts in dollar liquidity.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/liquidity-shock-is-ending-bitcoins-bull-case-remains-alive-raoul-pal/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,308.26
$104,308.26$104,308.26

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,572.88
$3,572.88$3,572.88

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.70
$164.70$164.70

+1.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3344
$2.3344$2.3344

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17946
$0.17946$0.17946

+0.77%