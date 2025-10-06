ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Limitless Community Sale on Kaito Oversubscribed by 200 Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Limitless completed community sale, raising $200.96M, 200x oversubscription. Substantial interest in Base-native ecosystems. Funding boosts Limitless’s positioning in crypto prediction markets. Limitless announced the conclusion of its community sale on Kaito, raising $200.96 million, oversubscribed 200 times, on October 5th within the Base ecosystem. This significant oversubscription underscores strong investor interest in Base-native prediction markets, potentially impacting liquidity and trading in the broader cryptocurrency market. Limitless Raises $200M, Surpasses Expectations by 200x Limitless’s sale on Kaito resulted in significant fundraising. Oversubscribed by 200 times, this reflects the strong demand and investor confidence in the project. Led by CEO CJ Hetherington and COO Roman Mogylnyi, the company has consistently focused on expanding its blockchain-based platform offerings. The overwhelming investor interest showcased during the sale bolsters Limitless’s funding capabilities. With $200,963,519 secured, the transaction underscores the platform’s advocacy for robust governance and incentive strategies, paving the way for further Base-native developments. Market experts highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding Base Layer 2 solutions, pointing to potential increases in liquidity and transaction volume. No immediate statements from influential KOLs such as Arthur Hayes or Vitalik indicate that the crypto community is closely watching future developments. “The community sale on Kaito has officially ended, with a subscription amount reaching $200,963,519, oversubscribed by 200 times.” – Limitless, Official Announcement, Prediction Market Platform Base Ecosystem Fundraising Reflects DeFi Trend Surge Did you know? The 200x oversubscription in Limitless’s sale emphasizes a historical trend seen in high-demand prediction markets, where liquidity influx often results in short-term volatility, akin to early Kalshi and Polymarket launches. As of October 5, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,504.13 with a circulating supply of over 120.7 million. Its market cap is $543.66 billion, reflecting a 77.24% price increase over the last 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on… The post Limitless Community Sale on Kaito Oversubscribed by 200 Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Limitless completed community sale, raising $200.96M, 200x oversubscription. Substantial interest in Base-native ecosystems. Funding boosts Limitless’s positioning in crypto prediction markets. Limitless announced the conclusion of its community sale on Kaito, raising $200.96 million, oversubscribed 200 times, on October 5th within the Base ecosystem. This significant oversubscription underscores strong investor interest in Base-native prediction markets, potentially impacting liquidity and trading in the broader cryptocurrency market. Limitless Raises $200M, Surpasses Expectations by 200x Limitless’s sale on Kaito resulted in significant fundraising. Oversubscribed by 200 times, this reflects the strong demand and investor confidence in the project. Led by CEO CJ Hetherington and COO Roman Mogylnyi, the company has consistently focused on expanding its blockchain-based platform offerings. The overwhelming investor interest showcased during the sale bolsters Limitless’s funding capabilities. With $200,963,519 secured, the transaction underscores the platform’s advocacy for robust governance and incentive strategies, paving the way for further Base-native developments. Market experts highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding Base Layer 2 solutions, pointing to potential increases in liquidity and transaction volume. No immediate statements from influential KOLs such as Arthur Hayes or Vitalik indicate that the crypto community is closely watching future developments. “The community sale on Kaito has officially ended, with a subscription amount reaching $200,963,519, oversubscribed by 200 times.” – Limitless, Official Announcement, Prediction Market Platform Base Ecosystem Fundraising Reflects DeFi Trend Surge Did you know? The 200x oversubscription in Limitless’s sale emphasizes a historical trend seen in high-demand prediction markets, where liquidity influx often results in short-term volatility, akin to early Kalshi and Polymarket launches. As of October 5, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,504.13 with a circulating supply of over 120.7 million. Its market cap is $543.66 billion, reflecting a 77.24% price increase over the last 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on…

Limitless Community Sale on Kaito Oversubscribed by 200 Times

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 06:01
Kaito
KAITO$0,8967+0,85%
COM
COM$0,00628+8,61%
Solayer
LAYER$0,254+7,03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12036+2,16%
DeFi
DEFI$0,000808+1,00%
Key Points:
  • Limitless completed community sale, raising $200.96M, 200x oversubscription.
  • Substantial interest in Base-native ecosystems.
  • Funding boosts Limitless’s positioning in crypto prediction markets.

Limitless announced the conclusion of its community sale on Kaito, raising $200.96 million, oversubscribed 200 times, on October 5th within the Base ecosystem.

This significant oversubscription underscores strong investor interest in Base-native prediction markets, potentially impacting liquidity and trading in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Limitless Raises $200M, Surpasses Expectations by 200x

Limitless’s sale on Kaito resulted in significant fundraising. Oversubscribed by 200 times, this reflects the strong demand and investor confidence in the project. Led by CEO CJ Hetherington and COO Roman Mogylnyi, the company has consistently focused on expanding its blockchain-based platform offerings.

The overwhelming investor interest showcased during the sale bolsters Limitless’s funding capabilities. With $200,963,519 secured, the transaction underscores the platform’s advocacy for robust governance and incentive strategies, paving the way for further Base-native developments.

Market experts highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding Base Layer 2 solutions, pointing to potential increases in liquidity and transaction volume. No immediate statements from influential KOLs such as Arthur Hayes or Vitalik indicate that the crypto community is closely watching future developments.

Base Ecosystem Fundraising Reflects DeFi Trend Surge

Did you know? The 200x oversubscription in Limitless’s sale emphasizes a historical trend seen in high-demand prediction markets, where liquidity influx often results in short-term volatility, akin to early Kalshi and Polymarket launches.

As of October 5, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,504.13 with a circulating supply of over 120.7 million. Its market cap is $543.66 billion, reflecting a 77.24% price increase over the last 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:55 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that the influx of capital into Base-native technologies could spur greater DeFi adoption. This aligns with observed past performances where similar fundraising surges led to strategic ecosystem growth and technical advancements.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/limitless-kaito-sale-oversubscribed/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02447+4,52%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00509-4,75%
Wink
LIKE$0,004807+0,37%
Condividi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$646,65+11,80%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00207+3,50%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01182+1,63%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,03245-0,70%
Threshold
T$0,0129+1,25%
GET
GET$0,001043-2,70%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 660,48
$104 660,48$104 660,48

+0,86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 563,14
$3 563,14$3 563,14

+1,35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164,96
$164,96$164,96

+1,49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3368
$2,3368$2,3368

+0,89%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17962
$0,17962$0,17962

+0,86%