ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Lawmakers in Sweden Urge Government to Create National Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The proposal seeks to establish a Bitcoin reserve from seized crypto assets while explicitly rejecting digital central bank currency. Swedish Bitcoin Association chairman describes the parliamentary motion as a historic development for cryptocurrency adoption in Scandinavia. The initiative positions Bitcoin as digital gold and protection against potential disruptions to global financial infrastructure. A pair of MPs from the Riksdag Party in Sweden recently introduced a motion asking the government to consider creating a Bitcoin BTC $119 722 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.08 B reserve. According to a Microsoft translation, the motion, if passed, would task the government with exploring the creation of a Bitcoin reserve made up of seized cryptocurrency funds. It calls for the establishment of a managing authority but leaves the question of which organizations or committees would fill that role open. Sweden Eyes Bitcoin as Economic Shield The motion also states that the Riksdag does not want the government to change the definition of legal tender in the Riksbank Act and thus does not want it to introduce a digital central bank currency or “e-krona.” Ammy Edberg, the chairman of the Swedish Bitcoin Association, called the motion “historic” in a post on X celebrating its introduction. Yesterday, MP @DennisDioukarev submitted a motion for a national Bitcoin strategy in Sweden. The proposal has two key points:– Establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve – Make it clear Sweden will not pursue a CBDC (e-krona) It’s only a motion for now, but one for the history… pic.twitter.com/l7NM0drbV2 — BTChick (@bt_chick) October 2, 2025 Under the heading “motivation” the MPs referenced the US Bitcoin reserve being built as a result of the GENIUS Act which received support from democrats and republicans in both the US Senate and House. The lawmakers position the strategic reserve as… The post Lawmakers in Sweden Urge Government to Create National Bitcoin Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The proposal seeks to establish a Bitcoin reserve from seized crypto assets while explicitly rejecting digital central bank currency. Swedish Bitcoin Association chairman describes the parliamentary motion as a historic development for cryptocurrency adoption in Scandinavia. The initiative positions Bitcoin as digital gold and protection against potential disruptions to global financial infrastructure. A pair of MPs from the Riksdag Party in Sweden recently introduced a motion asking the government to consider creating a Bitcoin BTC $119 722 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.08 B reserve. According to a Microsoft translation, the motion, if passed, would task the government with exploring the creation of a Bitcoin reserve made up of seized cryptocurrency funds. It calls for the establishment of a managing authority but leaves the question of which organizations or committees would fill that role open. Sweden Eyes Bitcoin as Economic Shield The motion also states that the Riksdag does not want the government to change the definition of legal tender in the Riksbank Act and thus does not want it to introduce a digital central bank currency or “e-krona.” Ammy Edberg, the chairman of the Swedish Bitcoin Association, called the motion “historic” in a post on X celebrating its introduction. Yesterday, MP @DennisDioukarev submitted a motion for a national Bitcoin strategy in Sweden. The proposal has two key points:– Establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve – Make it clear Sweden will not pursue a CBDC (e-krona) It’s only a motion for now, but one for the history… pic.twitter.com/l7NM0drbV2 — BTChick (@bt_chick) October 2, 2025 Under the heading “motivation” the MPs referenced the US Bitcoin reserve being built as a result of the GENIUS Act which received support from democrats and republicans in both the US Senate and House. The lawmakers position the strategic reserve as…

Lawmakers in Sweden Urge Government to Create National Bitcoin Reserve

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 01:17
COM
COM$0.006254+0.82%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07093+3.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$104,551.98+2.42%
1
1$0.02545+17.33%
Capverse
CAP$0.11596-2.62%

Key Notes

  • The proposal seeks to establish a Bitcoin reserve from seized crypto assets while explicitly rejecting digital central bank currency.
  • Swedish Bitcoin Association chairman describes the parliamentary motion as a historic development for cryptocurrency adoption in Scandinavia.
  • The initiative positions Bitcoin as digital gold and protection against potential disruptions to global financial infrastructure.

A pair of MPs from the Riksdag Party in Sweden recently introduced a motion asking the government to consider creating a Bitcoin

BTC
$119 722



24h volatility:
1.9%


Market cap:
$2.39 T



Vol. 24h:
$67.08 B

reserve.

According to a Microsoft translation, the motion, if passed, would task the government with exploring the creation of a Bitcoin reserve made up of seized cryptocurrency funds. It calls for the establishment of a managing authority but leaves the question of which organizations or committees would fill that role open.


Sweden Eyes Bitcoin as Economic Shield

The motion also states that the Riksdag does not want the government to change the definition of legal tender in the Riksbank Act and thus does not want it to introduce a digital central bank currency or “e-krona.”

Ammy Edberg, the chairman of the Swedish Bitcoin Association, called the motion “historic” in a post on X celebrating its introduction.

Under the heading “motivation” the MPs referenced the US Bitcoin reserve being built as a result of the GENIUS Act which received support from democrats and republicans in both the US Senate and House.

The lawmakers position the strategic reserve as a bulwark against economic disruption, “digital gold,” and state that building a strategic Bitcoin reserve would position Sweden for a potential disruptive shift in the global financial infrastructure.

Global Race for Strategic Crypto Reserves Heats Up

Countries and businesses around the world are beginning to adopt Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency reserves at an increasing pace. As Coinspeaker recently reported, both Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines have recently advanced legislation to implement state crypto reserves.

On Sept. 23, The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference established a Bitcoin reserve with Swiss-regulated digital asset banking group Sygnum Bank, committing 25% of its total treasury to the fund.

Meanwhile, US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase celebrated an all-time-high for its Bitcoin, Ethereum

ETH
$4 451



24h volatility:
2.9%


Market cap:
$537.38 B



Vol. 24h:
$42.99 B

, and stablecoin reserve on Sept. 19 when it reached a combined total of $112 billion, the highest it had been since November 2021.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/lawmakers-in-sweden-urge-government-to-create-national-bitcoin-reserve/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,551.98
$104,551.98$104,551.98

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,575.87
$3,575.87$3,575.87

+1.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.47
$165.47$165.47

+1.80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3368
$2.3368$2.3368

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17936
$0.17936$0.17936

+0.71%