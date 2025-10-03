ExchangeDEX+
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem And “Abracadabra” Could Earn 2026 Grammy Nominations

2025/10/03 22:01
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem could dominate the 2026 Grammys, with singles “Abracadabra” and “Disease” in play for major awards across pop and dance categories. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga poses in the press room with her awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘Shallow,’ Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Bradley Cooper, and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)’ during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Throughout her career as a pop superstar, Lady Gaga has been nominated for 38 Grammys. She’s won 14 of those, and the singer-songwriter regularly adds to her trophy shelf whenever she has a new project to share.

This time around, for the 2026 ceremony, Gaga’s new album Mayhem is eligible, as are two singles from the project. She will likely end up as one of the most nominated stars and could collect multiple new honors.

Gaga even seems like a likely contender for one category she’s never been nominated for in the past, but which seems like it was made specifically for her.

Which Singles From Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Are Eligible for Grammys?

Mayhem arrived on March 7, 2025, and it marked Gaga’s return to the dance-pop sound that helped make her a superstar in the first place. Mayhem was also her first proper solo album in half a decade.

The set became a quick No. 1, and two singles — “Disease” and “Abracadabra” — were released within the most recent eligibility period. Both are expected to be contenders, but there will surely be a focus on one.

Where Did “Abracadabra” Peak on the Hot 100?

Between the two, “Abracadabra” turned out to be the bigger hit in the United States. The song peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100, while “Disease” only climbed to No. 27. “Abracadabra” is still present on a number of Billboard’s dance charts, which means Americans are still consuming it, while “Disease” fell away months ago. That fact will likely lead the superstar to focus her attention on the more magical cut.

Could Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Win Best Pop Dance Recording?

“Abracadabra” could easily be nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording, as long as Gaga chooses it as her submission for that field. Despite being one of the biggest names that blends between pop and dance music, Gaga has never been nominated for this award – but that’s because it was only introduced by the Recording Academy two years ago, and nothing that the singer has released until her Mayhem era was a fit.

How Charli XCX and Kylie Minogue Set the Stage for Lady Gaga

Only two people have won Best Pop Dance Recording, and both were solo women. That trend could likely continue and may help Gaga’s chances. The inaugural award went to “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue. Earlier this year, “Von Dutch,” one of the biggest hits from Charli XCX’s Brat, claimed the prize.

Lady Gaga’s Grammy History in Dance and Pop Categories

While it’s been years since Gaga earned a Grammy nod in any of the dance/electronic categories, she does have a history in those fields. She scored her first nomination in 2009 for “Just Dance” in Best Dance Recording, but she didn’t win — at least not that year. The following ceremony, she came out on top with “Poker Face,” while The Fame, her breakout full-length, won Best Electronic/Dance Album.

Will Lady Gaga Submit “Abracadabra” or “Disease” for Pop Solo?

It’s possible that Gaga will decide to focus her energy on the much more competitive Best Pop Solo Performance category, or perhaps that she will attempt to collect multiple nominations with her singles. She may choose “Disease” for one field and “Abracadabra” for the other.

Perhaps the thought is that “Abracadabra,” being the bigger win of the two, could compete for Best Pop Solo Performance, while “Disease” may be a lock for Best Pop Dance Recording — if that’s the way she wants to go.

Lady Gaga’s Grammy Track Record

While Gaga has never won the recently-introduced Best Pop Dance Recording, she has claimed multiple pop prizes. The Fame Monster EP won Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Bad Romance” earned Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, a category that has since been removed. “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” came out on top in Best Pop Solo Performance in 2019, and it marks her most recent win in the pop solo space.

Could Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Finally Win Her Song of the Year?

Since “Abracadabra” is the more famous single from Mayhem, it’s likely the cut she will choose to ask Grammy voters to select for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Gaga has been in the running for those honors in the past, but somehow, despite a history of smash singles and critical acclaim, never won either of them.

Will Mayhem Be Nominated for Album of the Year?

Mayhem is also a real contender for an Album of the Year nomination. The full-length isn’t the usual sound and content that has historically fit into what is often considered the biggest category at the Grammys, but tastes and times have changed. Charli’s Brat earning a nod certainly opens a door for the aggressively-dark Mayhem.

Whether Gaga chooses to push Mayhem for Best Pop Vocal Album or Best Dance/Electronic Album is yet to be seen, but there’s a case to be made that it’s a fit for either world.

A Grammy Darling Once Again

The Recording Academy loves Gaga, and one of the singles from Mayhem has already won a prize. At the 2025 ceremony, “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, was nominated for both Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The pair claimed the latter honor, losing Song of the Year to “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar.

When Are the 2026 Grammy Nominations Announced?

Eligibility for the 2026 Grammys ran from September 1, 2024 through August 30, 2025. Nominations will be revealed on November 7, 2025, and the upcoming Grammy Awards will take place early next year.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/03/lady-gaga-may-score-grammy-noms-in-categories-shes-never-seen-before/

