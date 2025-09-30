ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDRs; KT and Microsoft launched SOTA K, a GPT-4o-based AI model tailored specifically for Korean culture and language. The model outperformed GPT-4o in comprehension, reasoning, and cultural nuances across fields like law, finance, and healthcare. Early adopters include insurance, education, and healthcare sectors, with broader deployment planned across KT’s consumer services. The partnership follows a [...] The post KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; KT and Microsoft launched SOTA K, a GPT-4o-based AI model tailored specifically for Korean culture and language. The model outperformed GPT-4o in comprehension, reasoning, and cultural nuances across fields like law, finance, and healthcare. Early adopters include insurance, education, and healthcare sectors, with broader deployment planned across KT’s consumer services. The partnership follows a [...] The post KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model appeared first on CoinCentral.

KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:44
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06428+0.59%
Sidekick
K$0.02201+2.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.004808+0.39%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003852+19.40%

TLDRs;

  • KT and Microsoft launched SOTA K, a GPT-4o-based AI model tailored specifically for Korean culture and language.
  • The model outperformed GPT-4o in comprehension, reasoning, and cultural nuances across fields like law, finance, and healthcare.
  • Early adopters include insurance, education, and healthcare sectors, with broader deployment planned across KT’s consumer services.
  • The partnership follows a multi-billion-dollar AI investment between KT and Microsoft, strengthening South Korea’s AI competitiveness.

South Korea’s KT Corporation, one of the country’s largest telecommunications firms, has officially launched SOTA K, an artificial intelligence model designed specifically for the Korean language.

The project was developed in collaboration with Microsoft, leveraging GPT-4o as its foundation but enhancing it with datasets and training focused on the complexities of Korean culture, honorifics, and technical terminology.

The introduction of SOTA K underscores South Korea’s determination to carve out a stronger foothold in the global AI race, particularly by developing solutions that reflect its unique linguistic and cultural needs.

A Model Built for Korean Nuances

Unlike global AI systems that often struggle with non-English languages, SOTA K was purpose-built to understand and respond effectively in Korean. KT reported that the model surpassed GPT-4o in comprehension, reasoning, and cultural alignment when tested on locally developed benchmarks.

The system was fine-tuned with a dataset curated by KT, covering domains such as law, finance, history, and healthcare.

This approach ensures that the AI not only generates grammatically accurate responses but also navigates subtle elements such as regional dialects and hierarchical honorifics.

Early Applications Across Industries

KT has already pinpointed several industries where its new AI model, SOTA K, can deliver immediate impact. In the insurance sector, the system is being used to generate automated customer service scripts for Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance, streamlining communication and reducing wait times for policyholders.

In education, SOTA K is assisting Korea’s public broadcaster EBS by helping to create customized curriculum content that aligns with diverse learning needs.

Meanwhile, in healthcare, the model is being applied to process and analyze complex medical data at Yonsei University Health System, supporting both research and patient care. Beyond these initial applications, KT also plans to embed SOTA K into its own consumer services, paving the way for a wider rollout to corporate partners later this year.

A Partnership Years in the Making

The unveiling of SOTA K is the latest milestone in a strategic partnership between KT and Microsoft. The two firms first committed to a 2.4 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) investment in October 2024, targeting AI, cloud, and infrastructure projects.

In March 2025, the companies announced the creation of the AI Transformation Delivery Center (AX Delivery Center), staffed with more than 300 specialists dedicated to enterprise AI adoption. The center aims to support startups and small businesses, with Microsoft supplying GPU resources and KT investing 13 billion won (US$8.9 million) into an AI-focused strategic fund.

Strengthening South Korea’s AI Ambitions

South Korea has increasingly emphasized AI development as a cornerstone of its digital transformation strategy. With the launch of SOTA K, KT hopes to expand its AI-related revenues from 269 billion won in 2025 to 1.4 trillion won by 2029.

This move also positions KT to compete with global players while reinforcing national capabilities in AI sovereignty. By focusing on cultural adaptability, the telecom giant aims to ensure that Korean businesses, institutions, and consumers benefit from AI that feels native rather than imported.

As global competition in AI intensifies, KT and Microsoft’s joint venture highlights how localization can become a decisive edge in building trust and adoption at scale.

The post KT and Microsoft Launch GPT-4o-Based Korean AI Model appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001166-1.10%
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
WorldAssets
INC$0.6404+10.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1765+4.25%
Propy
PRO$0.5239+7.86%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/10/03 05:12
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$104,588.26+2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005025-6.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Condividi
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options

The Best Crypto for Higher Returns: Why BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP, & Solana Could Redefine 2026’s Market Cycle

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,297.73
$104,297.73$104,297.73

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,572.24
$3,572.24$3,572.24

+1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.71
$164.71$164.71

+1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3344
$2.3344$2.3344

+0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17940
$0.17940$0.17940

+0.74%