Kathia Joseph’s Bold Take On Miami Fine Dining

When you step inside Casa Matilda Steakhouse, you’re immediately struck by the energy. The music hums with an inviting rhythm, the décor feels chic yet soulful and the plates carry flavors that are both familiar and completely new.

For founder Kathia Joseph, Casa Matilda isn’t just another restaurant—it’s the latest chapter in a career that’s taken her from the film sets of France to the bustling hospitality scene of Miami.

Tucked into Miami’s South of Fifth, this dining destination captivates locals and celebrities alike with bold Latin American flavors, Tulum-inspired design, and a nightlife experience as curated as its menu.

Joseph opened Casa Matilda’s doors to me for a one-of- a kind behind-the-scenes dining experience.

From Film to Food

Before ever plating a dish, Joseph was telling stories through cinema. She built a successful career in the French film industry, where she learned the art of presentation, pacing, and creating experiences people would remember. Eleven years ago, she made the bold decision to step away from film and reinvent herself in Miami, trading scripts and sets, for menus and dining rooms.

“Hospitality, to me, is another form of entertainment,” Joseph explains. “It’s about engaging all the senses and leaving an impression.”

Her time in film gave her an edge: an ability to see each restaurant as a stage, each dining experience as a performance, and each guest as part of the story.

The Casa Matilda Vision

That storytelling instinct is clear at Casa Matilda. The name itself, drawn from the Spanish word casa—meaning “home”—captures Joseph’s mission: to create spaces where people feel welcomed and embraced. With Haitian roots and a French upbringing, she infuses the restaurant’s Mexican-inspired menu with a global sensibility.

Casa Matilda’s menu showcases dishes that quickly earned local acclaim—from the zesty Mexican-style ceviche and savory duck carnitas tacos to the indulgent Oaxaca enchiladas and perfectly seared porterhouse steaks.

“Every detail is intentional”, Joseph expresses. We don’t buy our sauces. Everything is made fresh—you won’t find our flavors anywhere else,” she insists.

The dining experience is rounded out by a cocktail program as thoughtful as the food itself, featuring creations like the refreshing, herb-forward Matilda Bird and a bold espresso martini designed for the perfect after-dinner finish.

Even cocktails, like the signature pink Mademoiselle, begin with design. Joseph explains that the glassware inspired the drink itself. “Presentation is everything,” Joseph says. “We wanted to create something feminine and chic, something that spoke to Miami women.”

A Growing Empire

Casa Matilda may be her flagship, but it’s only part of a broader entrepreneurial vision. Josep now runs three restaurant concepts under the Matilda umbrella:

Casa Matilda Steakhouse: A fine dining experience rooted in elegance and exclusivity.

A casual, vibrant concept inspired by street food culture. Matilda’s Kitchen: A comfort-driven brand designed to capture her love for home-style flavors, with potential for lifestyle products in the future.

Together, these ventures showcase her versatility as both a chef and a businesswoman. “Each concept reflects a different side of who I am,” Joseph explains.

It’s a portfolio that demonstrates her ability to move between worlds—luxury, casual and lifestyle—without losing her signature touch.

Building Community Through Accessibility

Joseph knows Miami dining can be expensive, which is why she created Thursday Sliders, a new weekly event where Casa Matilda’s signature Wagyu sliders drop star on the menu for $3. The idea was inspired by her early days in the Miami, when she and her daughter frequented a Lincoln Road spot offering $1 sandwiches.

“It wasn’t about the sandwich—it was about the vibe,” Joseph recalls. “It created community. That’s the kind of energy I want to bring to Casa Matilda.”

By making luxury dishes more accessible, she’s creating not just a restaurant, but a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Representation and Pride

South Beach is one of the most competitive hospitality markets in the world, but for Joseph, breaking barriers is part of her story. As a Black woman entrepreneur, she takes pride in the visibility and representation she brings to Miami’s fine dining scene.

“I’m proud that Casa Matilda has become known not only for excellence in fine dining, but also for culture, warmth and soul,” Joseph tells. “Representation matters. My success shows others that it’s possible to break barriers and stand strong in this industry.”

From celebrity diners like 50 Cent, Rick Ross, and the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami to local tastemakers, Casa Matilda has already drawn a high-profile crowd.

Yet what makes Joseph’s story compelling isn’t just the glamour—it’s her vision: to bring elevated Latin flavors into luxury spaces while cultivating a community where culture and cuisine meet without compromise.

Advice for the Next Generation

For Joseph, her restaurants are more than businesses—they’re part of a legacy. She hopes her journey inspires other aspiring Black restauranteurs to pursue their visions, no matter the obstacles.

“Start with your vision and stay rooted in it,” Joseph advises. “You’ll face rejection, financial challenges and doubt. But consistency, authenticity and community are your strongest assets. Success isn’t just about revenue; it’s about the culture you create and the legacy you leave behind.”

Looking Ahead with Casa Matilda

With Casa Matilda thriving in Miami, Joseph has her sights set on expanding the brand globally. She imagines outposts in New York, Los Angeles, Dubai—and one day, Paris, bringing her story full circle.

Her philosophy, however, remains simple: love people, love hospitality and love the journey. “Just seeing people walk in and smile—that’s what makes me happy,” Joseph expresses. “That’s Casa Matilda.”