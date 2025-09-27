ExchangeDEX+
The post JPMorgan Reveals Its Forecast on the Fed's Interest Rate Cuts and Discusses the US Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Priya Misra, fixed income securities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the US economy, interest rate outlook, and bond markets on the Squawk Box program on CNBC. Misra stated that current interest rates remain restrictive, saying, "I think the Fed will continue to gradually cut interest rates. There are differing opinions on where the neutral interest rate level is, but market data will guide the Fed." Misra emphasized the strength of corporate balance sheets and the structurally sound environment, but noted that customs duties and high interest rates create cyclical pressure on growth. Therefore, he argued that investors should create diversified portfolios: "Fixed-income assets provide both returns and protection against a slowing economy." Misra also shared his expectations for the bond market, stating that medium- and long-term, high-quality corporate bonds appear attractive, but caution is exercised against lower-grade, high-yield bonds. Misra noted that the US economy is still performing relatively strongly on a global scale, adding, "We need to hedge the US rather than sell it." Misra noted that uncertainties regarding the labor market persist, adding that customs duties and possible government shutdowns could put pressure on employment, and that the Fed is therefore cautious about downside risks to employment. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-reveals-its-forecast-on-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-and-discusses-the-us-economy/

JPMorgan Reveals Its Forecast on the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts and Discusses the US Economy

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:06
Priya Misra, fixed income securities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the US economy, interest rate outlook, and bond markets on the Squawk Box program on CNBC.

Misra stated that current interest rates remain restrictive, saying, “I think the Fed will continue to gradually cut interest rates. There are differing opinions on where the neutral interest rate level is, but market data will guide the Fed.”

Misra emphasized the strength of corporate balance sheets and the structurally sound environment, but noted that customs duties and high interest rates create cyclical pressure on growth. Therefore, he argued that investors should create diversified portfolios: “Fixed-income assets provide both returns and protection against a slowing economy.”

Misra also shared his expectations for the bond market, stating that medium- and long-term, high-quality corporate bonds appear attractive, but caution is exercised against lower-grade, high-yield bonds. Misra noted that the US economy is still performing relatively strongly on a global scale, adding, “We need to hedge the US rather than sell it.”

Misra noted that uncertainties regarding the labor market persist, adding that customs duties and possible government shutdowns could put pressure on employment, and that the Fed is therefore cautious about downside risks to employment.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-reveals-its-forecast-on-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-and-discusses-the-us-economy/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

