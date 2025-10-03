Japanese Investment Giant Climbs to Fourth in Corporate Bitcoin Holdings



Terrill Dicki



Japanese investment company Metaplanet has dramatically strengthened its position in the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape, acquiring an additional 5…











Japanese investment company Metaplanet has dramatically strengthened its position in the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape, acquiring an additional 5,268 Bitcoin in a massive $623 million purchase that propels the firm into fourth place among publicly traded companies holding the cryptocurrency.

The Tokyo-based company announced the acquisition on October 1, bringing its total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC and cementing its status as a major institutional player in the digital asset space. The purchase, valued at 91.6 billion yen, was executed at an average price of $118,328 per Bitcoin.

Aggressive Accumulation Strategy Pays Off

“This latest purchase establishes Metaplanet as the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company,” said CEO Simon Gerovich in announcing the milestone acquisition. The achievement places Metaplanet behind only Strategy with 640,031 BTC, MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and XXI with 43,514 BTC.

The October purchase represents the continuation of an aggressive accumulation strategy that has seen remarkable results. Just weeks earlier, on September 21, Metaplanet completed what remains its largest single Bitcoin acquisition to date – a $632 million purchase that demonstrated the company’s unwavering commitment to cryptocurrency adoption.

The firm’s Bitcoin-focused approach has translated into impressive financial performance. Metaplanet reported quarterly revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million) in the third quarter, representing a substantial 115.7% increase from the previous quarter.

Institutional Backing Surges

The company’s bold Bitcoin strategy has attracted significant attention from major institutional investors. Last week, Capital Group, the US asset management giant overseeing $2.6 trillion in investments, became Metaplanet’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake valued at approximately $500 million.

“The level of institutional interest we’re seeing validates our strategic positioning in the Bitcoin ecosystem,” noted cryptocurrency analyst Marcus Chen of Digital Asset Research. “When firms like Capital Group, Vanguard, JPMorgan, and Citigroup take substantial positions, it signals mainstream acceptance of corporate Bitcoin strategies.”

The investor roster reads like a who’s who of Wall Street, with State Street and other major US financial institutions among the top 20 shareholders, reflecting growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Global Expansion Accelerates

Beyond accumulating Bitcoin, Metaplanet has been building infrastructure to support its expanding operations. In mid-September, the company launched Metaplanet Income Corp., a Miami-based subsidiary focused on generating yield through Bitcoin-related activities including derivatives trading.

The firm has also strengthened its domestic presence through Bitcoin Japan Inc., a new venture centered on Bitcoin media, conferences, and adoption initiatives. The subsidiary has secured the Bitcoin.jp domain and plans to host the Bitcoin Japan Conference in 2027.

“Metaplanet is positioning itself not just as a Bitcoin holder, but as a comprehensive ecosystem player,” observed blockchain strategist Sarah Martinez of Tokyo Digital Partners. “Their multi-pronged approach suggests they’re building for long-term dominance in the corporate crypto space.”

Market Performance Reflects Strategy

The company’s Bitcoin yield performance has been notable, though showing some moderation. From July through September 2025, Metaplanet achieved a 33% BTC yield, down from the exceptional 129.4% recorded in the previous quarter. Despite the sequential decline, the performance significantly outpaced traditional investment returns.

The timing of Metaplanet’s latest purchase coincides with renewed institutional interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset, with several companies across various sectors exploring similar strategies. Massachusetts lawmakers are currently considering legislation for a state Bitcoin reserve, indicating the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency holdings at institutional levels.

Metaplanet’s rapid ascent in the corporate Bitcoin rankings underscores the accelerating trend of companies adopting cryptocurrency as a strategic asset. With substantial institutional backing and a clear growth trajectory, the Japanese firm appears well-positioned to maintain its aggressive accumulation strategy and potentially climb higher in the global Bitcoin treasury rankings.

Image source: Shutterstock



