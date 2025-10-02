ExchangeDEX+
Japan acquires $623 million in Bitcoin; GoldenMining cloud mining participants see 200% increase in assets

Di: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 23:51
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10222+9.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$104,605.88+2.44%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007677-1.41%

Japanese company Metaplanet purchased 5,268 Bitcoins for $623 million, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC, worth approximately $3.3 billion, at an average acquisition price of $108,038 per coin.

This not only proves once again that institutional investors regard Bitcoin as the ultimate asset for inflation and long-term value storage, but also clearly shows that the Asian market’s strategic allocation to BTC is accelerating, and the bull market is coming!

The biggest question for investors is: when to sell in a bull market and when to buy in a bear market? GoldenMining was created to address this dilemma. The platform allows users to purchase cloud mining contracts using cryptocurrency. Through these contracts, users can enjoy daily returns generated by a professional team, potentially increasing their assets by over 200%.

Increase your assets by 200% through cloud mining contracts

  1. Register an account: Visit the GoldenMining website, complete the registration process, and receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Select the contract of your interest: The platform offers both short-term and long-term contracts, allowing users to flexibly choose between them.
ContractInvestDaily ReturnPayback cycleTotal Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$104,632
Hydro Cooling HC40$100,000$1,95050 Days$197,500
  1. Start mining: After investing in a contract, the computing power is activated immediately and the mining journey begins.
  2. Receive income: Fixed income is settled every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Environmentally friendly mining: Utilizes renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.
  • Fund security: All user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance coverage from AIG for every investment.
  • Significantly lowers the barrier to entry: Users don’t need to prepare their own cryptocurrency mining equipment, learn specialized knowledge, or incur expensive electricity costs; GoldenMining handles the entire process.
  • 24/7 customer support, with an average response time of less than 30 seconds.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Deposits and withdrawals are accepted for BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and other major cryptocurrencies such as BNB.
  • Referral Bonus: When user B creates an account using user A’s invitation code, user A will receive a 3% commission for every contract purchased by user B. If user B invites user C to create an account, user A will still receive a 2% commission for every contract purchased by user C, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.

How GoldenMining contracts work？

GoldenMining has over 90 cryptocurrency mining farms worldwide and over 200,000 independently operated cutting-edge mining machines. When a user purchases a contract, the platform intelligently allocates the computing power required for the current contract’s earnings. A professional team operates the physical mining farm, mining cryptocurrencies at extremely low costs. After obtaining the cryptocurrencies, the exchange rate is converted to US dollars and deposited into the user’s balance. Ultimately, the user can withdraw the remaining balance into mainstream cryptocurrencies without currency restrictions.

Safety and sustainability

Trust and financial security are paramount in the cryptocurrency mining industry. GoldenMining understands this and prioritizes user asset protection. The platform adheres to transparent operations and adheres to legal compliance. User funds are securely stored in top-tier banks, protected by SSL encryption.

Visit the official website: https://GoldenMining.cc

Contact the official email: info@Goldenmining.com

The post Japan acquires $623 million in Bitcoin; GoldenMining cloud mining participants see 200% increase in assets appeared first on Blockonomi.

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

