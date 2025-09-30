James Wynn’s big wins (and losses): The truth about trading with leverage

James Wynn’s high-leverage bets on Bitcoin and memecoins turned him into one of crypto’s most-watched traders, with both wins and wipeouts.

Before his headline-making trades, James Wynn was already experimenting with high-leverage strategies on memecoins, an approach that later pushed him into the spotlight.

James Wynn is a pseudonymous crypto trader who came to prominence in 2022-2023 via memecoins. One of his earliest public breakout moves was turning a modest investment into a multimillion-dollar return via Pepe (PEPE) when its market capitalization was tiny.

