James Wynn’s big wins (and losses): The truth about trading with leverage

Di: Coinstats
2025/09/30 22:55
James Wynn’s high-leverage bets on Bitcoin and memecoins turned him into one of crypto’s most-watched traders, with both wins and wipeouts.

Before his headline-making trades, James Wynn was already experimenting with high-leverage strategies on memecoins, an approach that later pushed him into the spotlight.

James Wynn is a pseudonymous crypto trader who came to prominence in 2022-2023 via memecoins. One of his earliest public breakout moves was turning a modest investment into a multimillion-dollar return via Pepe (PEPE) when its market capitalization was tiny.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

