Remittix, the budding PayFi project in its presale phase, has been attracting both retail investors and whales, primarily because it mirrors the early days of PayFi veteran Ripple (XRP). However, various investors are still skeptical about the legitimacy of the project despite the promising returns. While many consider Remittix as a potent competitor to XRP, ... Read more The post Is Remittix (RTX) Coin Real or Fake? Everything You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Is Remittix (RTX) Coin Real or Fake? Everything You Need to Know

Di: Bitemycoin
2025/10/04 16:50
Remittix, the budding PayFi project in its presale phase, has been attracting both retail investors and whales, primarily because it mirrors the early days of PayFi veteran Ripple (XRP). However, various investors are still skeptical about the legitimacy of the project despite the promising returns.

While many consider Remittix as a potent competitor to XRP, others are confused about participating in its presale due to the uncertainty in its genuineness. This article will check the legitimacy of Remittix by analyzing its core principles, roadmap, user reviews, and the community environment. Let’s begin.

What is Remittix? RTX Utility & Tokenomics

Ticker

$RTX

Chain

Ethereum

Contract Address

0x319177997dbf0C0a7DFE0403Fe132E26c0aE0eEb

Decimals

18

Total Supply

1,500,000,000

Remittix is a decentralized PayFi project that aims to bridge the gap between blockchain finance and traditional finance through its innovative payment network that allows direct and instant transactions. It avoids third parties and facilitates minimal-fee micro-transactions and cross-border E-commerce in a high-security environment.

RTX is the foundational asset of the Remittix network, and it serves as the governance and utility token. Currently, early participants can buy RTX through the presale event. The presale, which began in December 2024, is still ongoing, and the project has secured $26 million so far. More than 80% of the tokens have been sold out, and the current presale price is “1 $RTX =  $0.1130”. The allocation details of RTX are provided below.

  • Presale – 750 (50%)
  • Marketing – 225 (15%)
  • Exchange Listings – 180 (12%)
  • Ecosystem Reserves – 150 (10%)
  • Team – 135 (9%)
  • Rewards – 60 (4%)

Is Remittix (RTX) Coin Real or Fake?

Two days ago, Remittix was ranked 1st on CertiK blockchain firm’s pre-launch leaderboard, surpassing Piggycell and Anome, and achieving a Skynet score of 80+. This increases the legitimacy of the network, but it is still a high-risk investment. Let’s check the pros and cons of the project.

Pros

  • Huge participation with more than $26 million in funding.
  • High security score in CertiK.
  • Optimistic community.
  • Promising roadmap and whitepaper.

Cons

  • Numerous poor reviews across Reddit and X (Twitter).
  • Anonymous team.
  • Embryonic stage.

Fake or Real? Why is Remittix Accused of Scam by Various Users?

According to our research and experience, Remittix seems like a legit platform, but it carries significant risks due to its identity as a crypto in its early stage and the anonymity of its developer team. Also, it has encountered several user complaints, mainly because of payment glitches and fake sites impersonating Remittix.

The TrustPilot score for Remittix is 1.9/5 (poor), with reviewers commenting about the payment glitches of the site. “When I didn’t see the transfer on their site after 48 hours, I reached out to their bots,” accused them of frauds-thieves-etc. A week later, my funds appeared on their platform,” a user posted. This delay in payments was reported by many users since the launch of the presale event, adding to the fake website clone issue.

On September 30th, 2025, Remittix tweeted a security disclaimer regarding the scam emails claiming to be from original Remittix. These emails deceived users into connecting their wallets to a fake site and claiming the RTX tokens. Remittix clarified that there is no claiming process for RTX, and the tokens will be airdropped to the eligible wallets within 5 days of the launch.

“It is currently unknown how these emails were obtained, but we are actively working to resolve the issue. Your safety and security remain our top priority,” Remittix added to the tweet.

Remittix (RTX) Long-Term Price Prediction: 2025 to 2030

If the community can support the project in the long run, we will likely see RTX reaching $0.66 by 2030. The detailed year-wise forecast follows.

YearMin. PriceAvg PriceMax. PricePotential ROI
2025$ 0.107445$ 0.030192$ 0.1544852.15%
2026$ 0.105666$ 0.212979$ 0.426067181.73%
2027$ 0.145837$ 0.220428$ 0.28527188.63%
2028$ 0.150711$ 0.163197$ 0.21910444.88%
2029$ 0.193087$ 0.240552$ 0.323798114.10%
2030$ 0.318247$ 0.421086$ 0.664445339.35%

Remittix Short-Term Price Prediction: Listing Price Forecast

If the presale closes at $0.1166 per token, we can expect a 2x to 5x rise upon the listing to exchanges. Following the rise, there is also a possibility for high selling pressure due to the profit-taking momentum, resulting in a short-term dip. If everything goes smoothly, we can expect the token to trade between $0.2 and $0.5. However, keep in mind that unexpected fluctuations can occur in price upon launch.

Remittix Launch & Listing Date

Remittix has completed 80% of its presale sales, and upon reaching 100%, we can expect the Token Generation Event (TGE) and listing to commence. As of today, no official date has been confirmed. You can follow Remittix’s social media handles and official announcement channel to stay updated.

How to Buy Remittix? RTX Presale Guide

Unlike popular presale purchases, Remittix requires you to create an account before buying the RTX tokens. The whole process is simple, and a detailed step-by-step guide is provided below.

  • Access the official website of Remittix and navigate to the presale page.
  • Tap “Connect Wallet” and choose your extension.
  • Approve the wallet request on your extension to create your Remittix account.
  • In the dashboard, tap “Buy Now” to reach the buying widget.
  • Enter your desired amount and choose the payment method.
  • Tap “Buy” and finalize your purchase.

The Bottom Line: Is Remittix a Trustworthy Token to Buy?

As a budding token, Remittix is a high-risk, but high-reward project that should be engaged with caution. While it seems to be a trustworthy network, the returns it promises are not guaranteed, and feel unrealistic. 

If you plan to invest, please exercise caution while buying Remittix, and also double-check that you are purchasing RTX from the legit site. Additionally, try to do maximum research before investing. Always DYOR! 

The post Is Remittix (RTX) Coin Real or Fake? Everything You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

