ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The establishment of the US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile back in March 2025 represented a landmark in crypto acceptance, setting a powerful precedent that other countries are now rushing to replicate. Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition MPs Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion for the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The official Act specifically mentions the US’ Bitcoin Reserve and the passing of the GENIUS Act as among the main drivers behind the motion. Source: Swedish Parliament Other arguments invoke Bitcoin’s reliable liquidity, inflationary protection, portfolio diversification, and the need for innovation. Sweden’s move shows Bitcoin’s potential of penetrating global markets, which could transform $BTC into a foundational pillar of the new global financial system. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is also poised to contribute to that once its Layer-2 rolls out, supporting faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for a more performant and scalable Bitcoin. More Countries Eye Bitcoin Amid Growing Adoption Sweden isn’t the only nation exhibiting a Bitcoin-favorable attitude. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, although it backtracked in February of this year, halting Bitcoin purchases following pressure from the IMF. The Central American country is now splitting its Bitcoin reserve between multiple addresses for improved security. El Salvador currently holds 6,388 $BTC in its treasury, purchased at the average price of $42,000 and currently worth around $769M. Pakistan also has skin in the game after recently starting to push its crypto strategy. The country experienced its first pushback in July, after the IMF rejected its proposal for subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining. The argument was that the nation’s already-stretched power sector wouldn’t be able to support the new throughput. Despite the… The post Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The establishment of the US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile back in March 2025 represented a landmark in crypto acceptance, setting a powerful precedent that other countries are now rushing to replicate. Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition MPs Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion for the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The official Act specifically mentions the US’ Bitcoin Reserve and the passing of the GENIUS Act as among the main drivers behind the motion. Source: Swedish Parliament Other arguments invoke Bitcoin’s reliable liquidity, inflationary protection, portfolio diversification, and the need for innovation. Sweden’s move shows Bitcoin’s potential of penetrating global markets, which could transform $BTC into a foundational pillar of the new global financial system. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is also poised to contribute to that once its Layer-2 rolls out, supporting faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for a more performant and scalable Bitcoin. More Countries Eye Bitcoin Amid Growing Adoption Sweden isn’t the only nation exhibiting a Bitcoin-favorable attitude. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, although it backtracked in February of this year, halting Bitcoin purchases following pressure from the IMF. The Central American country is now splitting its Bitcoin reserve between multiple addresses for improved security. El Salvador currently holds 6,388 $BTC in its treasury, purchased at the average price of $42,000 and currently worth around $769M. Pakistan also has skin in the game after recently starting to push its crypto strategy. The country experienced its first pushback in July, after the IMF rejected its proposal for subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining. The argument was that the nation’s already-stretched power sector wouldn’t be able to support the new throughput. Despite the…

Is It Happening Now? Bitcoin Hyper Is Best Altcoin to Buy Now

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 21:55
Nowchain
NOW$0.00209+2.45%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17801+3.24%
COM
COM$0.006274+0.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.731+2.27%
Crypto News

The establishment of the US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile back in March 2025 represented a landmark in crypto acceptance, setting a powerful precedent that other countries are now rushing to replicate.

Taking President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as an example, Sweden took a step in the same direction, after opposition MPs Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion for the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

The official Act specifically mentions the US’ Bitcoin Reserve and the passing of the GENIUS Act as among the main drivers behind the motion.

Source: Swedish Parliament

Other arguments invoke Bitcoin’s reliable liquidity, inflationary protection, portfolio diversification, and the need for innovation.

Sweden’s move shows Bitcoin’s potential of penetrating global markets, which could transform $BTC into a foundational pillar of the new global financial system.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is also poised to contribute to that once its Layer-2 rolls out, supporting faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for a more performant and scalable Bitcoin.

More Countries Eye Bitcoin Amid Growing Adoption

Sweden isn’t the only nation exhibiting a Bitcoin-favorable attitude. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, although it backtracked in February of this year, halting Bitcoin purchases following pressure from the IMF.

The Central American country is now splitting its Bitcoin reserve between multiple addresses for improved security. El Salvador currently holds 6,388 $BTC in its treasury, purchased at the average price of $42,000 and currently worth around $769M.

Pakistan also has skin in the game after recently starting to push its crypto strategy.

The country experienced its first pushback in July, after the IMF rejected its proposal for subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining. The argument was that the nation’s already-stretched power sector wouldn’t be able to support the new throughput.

Despite the setback, Pakistan remains on track, as it considers Bitcoin a critical tool for financial decentralization and innovation.

Bitcoin is already recognized globally as an asset of value. Data from BitcoinTreasuries shows that 10 government entities collectively hold 515,878 $BTC, worth over $61.7B.

The public sector is even more stacked, with 184 companies worldwide holding 1,039,608 $BTC.

The trend is undeniable and puts Bitcoin in direct competition with gold, thanks to shared characteristics, such as high liquidity and limited supply, and correlation to traditional assets.

A Deutsche Bank Research study compares gold and Bitcoin across a variety of metrics, including 30-day volatility – it showed Bitcoin becoming more stable over time.

Source: Deutsche Bank Research

What does this all mean? It means that Bitcoin is rapidly gaining ground in the fight for financial supremacy, and October may be where it all begins. Bitcoin broke above $121K yesterday and it’s now consolidating around the $120K mark in preparation for the coming bull cycle.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) raises similar interest thanks to its $20.4M presale and growing investor participation.

How Bitcoin Hyper Will Turn the Bitcoin Network Faster, Cheaper, and More Performant

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) plans to introduce a $BTC Layer-2 that promises faster and cheaper on-chain transactions for the Bitcoin network.

Hyper’s solution to Bitcoin’s performance limitation of seven transactions per second (compared to Solana’s 65K) involves the use of two primary tools: the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and the Canonical Bridge.

The SVM will invoke the Solana gods to enable the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps, turning the Bitcoin network more responsive and performant.

The Canonical Bridge, on the other hand, will deal with transaction optimization and execution time. Once the Bitcoin Relay Program confirms incoming transactions, the Canonical Bridge will mint your Bitcoin onto the Hyper Layer-2.

Those wrapped Bitcoins will be available for use within the Hyper layer, until you choose to withdraw it back to Bitcoin’s native Layer-1.

With these tools, Bitcoin Hyper will fulfill several core goals:

  • Improve scalability to allow for multiple transactions at once
  • Remove the fee-based priority system, which prioritizes some transactions over others based on the size of their fees
  • Cut transaction confirmation times from hours to seconds
  • Lower transaction costs

Investors Flock To The Hyper Presale

The Bitcoin Hyper presale is proving to be a phenomenal success, having raised $20.4M+ in just the few months since its release. In fact, this week alone has seen a significant whale activity to the tune of $940K, helped along by a $196.6K purchase less than a day ago.

The message is loud and clear – investors of all sizes believe in the potential of Hyper’s Layer-2 solution, and they’re buying in fast. If you want to jump aboard the $HYPER train, you can buy the coins at today’s presale price of $0.013035, and stake them for 59% APY.

Buying early could prove extremely rewarding long-term, provided Bitcoin Hyper sees successful implementation and experiences mainstream adoption.

Bear in mind, though, that those staking rewards are dynamic and guaranteed to drop as more investors join the staking pool. So be sure to get in now before they dip again. As for the $HYPER price, it goes up in stages, with the next increase due in just over one day. The clock is ticking.

Ready to join one of the best presales of the year? Buy your Bitcoin Hyper tokens from the official website today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/europe-us-bitcoin-reserve-race-makes-hyper-best-altcoin-to-buy/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.835-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005048-5.64%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007243+3.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000961+0.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.27%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.10596+7.60%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02109-2.90%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.09%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,593.35
$104,593.35$104,593.35

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,577.95
$3,577.95$3,577.95

+1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.69
$165.69$165.69

+1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3400
$2.3400$2.3400

+1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17956
$0.17956$0.17956

+0.83%