Digitap ($TAP) challenges Cardano with a live app, Visa card, and omni-bank features. Analysts call it a top crypto to buy in 2025 for real-world impact.Digitap ($TAP) challenges Cardano with a live app, Visa card, and omni-bank features. Analysts call it a top crypto to buy in 2025 for real-world impact.

Is Digitap ($TAP) the Cardano Killer? Its Real-World Visa Card Suggests It’s a Far Better Bet for 2025

Di: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 20:50
bull3

Cardano (ADA) has been touted for many years as an “Ethereum killer” that would bring crypto to the masses. But heading into 2026, Cardano finds itself struggling to maintain its image as a leading blockchain platform. Investors have come to realize that future potential is no longer enough for a project to thrive. Investors want to see real-world impact.

Enter Digitap ($TAP), a new project attracting attention from frustrated Cardano investors as it is delivering on crypto’s fintech promise right now. With a live app, a Visa-branded crypto card, and a mission to become an “omni-bank,” Digitap has become everything that Cardano aspired to, but faster and more directly, earning it a spot as one of the best cryptos to invest in right now.

Cardano’s Vision vs. Reality

Cardano was built in 2017 with the goal of creating a third-generation blockchain that solves issues that Bitcoin and Ethereum couldn’t. Over the years, Cardano has shown major milestones, including the Hydra upgrade, which created a layer-two scaling solution designed to increase the transaction processing capacity of the network.

The project also benefits from a very loyal global community who have stuck with Cardano over the years despite the fact that its current price of around $0.85 is far away from its all-time high of $3.09.

According to Messari’s Q2 report, Cardano’s average daily transactions fell by 29% quarter-over-quarter to 22,600. Daily active addresses were also down by 36% to 31,200. Also, the ratio of transactions to active addresses fell by 8% to 1.4, signaling that activity is concentrated across fewer users. The report concluded:

“Although onchain activity declined, Cardano continued to execute long-term initiatives, strengthening its governance, compliance posture, and data infrastructure, thereby positioning the network to compete for institutional use cases and real-world utility in the future.”.

In other words, Cardano’s price remains stuck below $1 with no signs of momentum, reflecting its slow pace of real-world impact. The crypto landscape in 2025 has shifted to reward projects that can show tangible results.

chart24624 3

Source: Messari

Digitap: Bringing Banking to Crypto, Now

Cardano’s main investment thesis hinges on someday achieving success. While its loyal community will certainly stick around for the ride, many frustrated investors are turning elsewhere to projects offering results now.

Digitap’s core thesis is built on the now: create a borderless omni-bank app that lets people manage their fiat and crypto holdings in one place. In essence, Digitap is one part fintech and one part DeFi, so it doesn’t need to create a new layer-1 blockchain from scratch or spend years thinking of solutions to today’s problems.
Instead, Digitap’s presale momentum is focused on the user experience of finance. Download the live app on Apple or Google devices, create an account with optional no-KYC, and within minutes gain access to a bank account, a crypto wallet, a remittance service, and an investment platform.

Digitap card

This omni-bank concept is Digitap’s answer to both traditional banking inefficiencies and the fragmentation of crypto finance, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in today. Digitap takes its solution a step further by offering a spending card that is available in physical and digital form.

Most importantly, it is a Visa-branded card and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted worldwide.

Digitap Offers What Cardano Can’t

Digitap users can spend their crypto or fiat balances in everyday life, ranging from buying a coffee to online shopping and everything in between. In such a short period of time, the team behind Digitap has created a crypto project that older platforms are looking at with envy. Digitap offers a seamless bridge between crypto and daily commerce.

The case can be made that Cardano, despite its smart contract dominance, doesn’t offer anything as useful as “spend your ADA at any store” (at least not without third-party apps or conversions).

Digitap, on the other hand, provides this feature out of the box with its native $TAP token, which offers marvelous value at its current price of $0.0125. And with a price increase to $0.0159 coming soon, investors buying today can lock in a 27% gain. This is what adoption and growth look like in 2025 and why $TAP ranks as a top crypto to buy today.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

