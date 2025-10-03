Is Digitap ($TAP) the Best Crypto Presale? Analysts Place It Ahead of ADA, XRP, and DOGE as Best Pick

In a volatile week where Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) struggled to break resistance, analysts are turning their focus toward Digitap ($TAP). As the world’s first-ever omnibank, Digitap’s presale momentum and banking-grade features are positioning it as not just another ICO, but potentially the best crypto to buy right now.



This rivalry between legacy names and a rising new project shows that retail investors are currently more interested in projects with features that everyday people can use, and not just popularity.

Top 10 Altcoins Are Facing Strong Market Resistance

The current crypto market climate is seeing many of the top 10 altcoins in the red. That’s because a recent market-wide dump drove prices down, and most cryptos, including the top 10, are still trying to recover.

First off, there’s ADA, which is currently trading at $0.786, down by 4.18% in the past week. ADA’s trading volume is up, though, increasing by over 28% in the past 24 hours. But since ADA’s price is still decreasing, the rise in ADA’s trading volume shows that many are either selling their ADA holdings or shorting ADA via perps. Many analysts believe that ADA’s price will continue to fall, and that a rebound isn’t as likely.This is further backed by Ali Martinez’s analysis, which stated that ADA’s price needs to hold $0.80 for a rebound to $0.95. However, it failed to do so, signaling intense weakness and disinterest from the market.

XRP is under similar pressure, but it’s holding steadier than ADA. Right now, it’s trading around $2.83, a 0.89% decrease from where it was a week ago. Again, like with ADA, XRP’s trading volume is also up, increasing over 20% in 24 hours. This also shows that holders are either selling some of their XRP holdings or that they’re shorting XRP via perps.What’s even more significant for XRP is that, despite the recent 120 million XRP purchase by whales, its price is still decreasing. This shows that XRP is currently exhibiting quite a weak momentum and that the market is moving forward with other assets.

Surprisingly, DOGE’s price is experiencing similar moves as ADA’s, which is not very common, as DOGE is a memecoin, whereas ADA is among the top 10 crypto coins by market cap right now. Namely, DOGE’s price is at $0.23 right now, marking a 4.38% decrease from last week, similar to ADA. Also, DOGE’s trading volume is up by over 28% in the past 24 hours, indicating increased sell-offs and short positions. According to prominent analyst Ali Martinez, DOGE’s price could fall further and find support at $0.19 in the weeks to come. Only then can the DOGE price rebound and mark growth after the recent market dump.

Why Digitap Is Different and Already Competing With Giants

The $TAP presale has already been dubbed as the best ICO of 2025, and its utility is the reason. Even though $TAP is still in Stage 1 of its presale, it already has a live product, which has boosted expert and investor confidence in Digitap tremendously. However, the main reason why experts see $TAP as one of the top cryptos to buy is the consumer-ready banking features it offers.

For one, it’s the first omnibank, allowing users to hold all their crypto and fiat in one place. They can choose which they want to use for payments, getting instant conversions while they’re at it. Also, Digitap’s product is supported by VISA and available via both Google and Apple Pay.

This means that Digitap is very easily available for retail users, not just crypto enthusiasts. Furthermore, slashed cross-border payment fees from the average 6.2% to under 1%, making global payments much cheaper. It also has a non-mandatory KYC policy, giving complete privacy to users. They can also get offshore accounts, anonymous virtual cards, and zero tracking.

With all these features under its belt, Digitap is paving its way as the first project to successfully bridge crypto and traditional finance, making it the best crypto presale the market has to offer.

The $TAP Presale – Momentum Is Building

As Digitap is the world’s first omnibank and the first-ever project to truly combine crypto and traditional finance, the $TAP presale has been attracting significant capital since its inception. Right now, the presale is in Stage 1, with $TAP available for $0.0125 per token.

In the next stage, $TAP’s price will rise 27% to $0.0159, and even higher as the presale continues. Also, $TAP has sound deflationary mechanisms in place, ones that ensure its price rises steadily no matter the demand and market conditions. Namely, 50% of Digitap’s revenue is automatically allocated to buy-back and burn strategies, which will create scarcity for the token.

This, coupled with the utility that Digitap offers, has driven demand for $TAP through the roof, and it’s only getting started.

Metric Details Stage Price $0.0125 Next Stage Price $0.0159 Tokens Sold Over 31.6 million Fundraising Goal $10 million

Digitap Is Wall Street’s Pick for the Next Major Banking Innovation

Merging crypto and traditional finance has been a goal for years. Now, as Digitap seems to be very close to it, it’s no wonder that Wall Street is finally delving deeper into crypto and backing $TAP.

This sentiment clearly shows that what matters to retail is utility, as many are looking into Digitap to make their financial actions much easier and more profitable. And while giants like ADA, XRP, and DOGE will always be relevant and will grow throughout the years, Digitap is providing something very different – possibly the world’s next banking innovation.

