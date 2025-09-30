ExchangeDEX+
IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to ‘closed AI’

Di: Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:00
The Real-World AI Foundry aims to challenge centralized AI by rewarding users for contributing live data to intelligent systems built on blockchain.

Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence.

At the R3al World AI Summit during the Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others.

The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration, where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models,” a spokesperson told Cointelegraph.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

