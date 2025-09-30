IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to ‘closed AI’

The Real-World AI Foundry aims to challenge centralized AI by rewarding users for contributing live data to intelligent systems built on blockchain.

Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence.

At the R3al World AI Summit during the Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others.

The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration, where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models,” a spokesperson told Cointelegraph.

Read more