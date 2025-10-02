ExchangeDEX+
Introducing ONyc Global Access: The permissionless path to on-chain institutional yield

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:41
OnRe, the on-chain asset manager bringing institutional-grade high yield to DeFi, today announced expanded global access for ONyc through a new, independently operated permissionless channel. This new channel gives DeFi users a direct, frictionless way to tap into reinsurance yield. 

In just the first week of its soft launch through OnReʼs Points Program, more than $1M of ONyc has been acquired through this new route, underscoring demand for real-world, institutional-grade yield in DeFi. 

Breaking down barriers to institutional yield 

For decades, reinsurance has been one of the most consistent and uncorrelated sources of institutional return, yet access has been tightly controlled by capital requirements, regulation, and intermediaries. OnRe is dismantling those barriers, opening direct access to a $1.2T market previously closed to most investors. 

This new structure is operated independently of OnReʼs regulated business and provides a complementary route for DeFi users as part of a dual-pathway model increasingly adopted by protocols bridging institutional and decentralized markets. 

Key benefits include: 

  • Direct channel designed for DeFi participants 
  • Support for self-custodied wallets and decentralized workflows 
  • Global availability, subject to jurisdictional restrictions

Weʼre democratizing access to one of institutional financeʼs most reliable return sources,ˮ said Ayyan Rahman, Co-Founder and CGO at OnRe. “This product evolution represents DeFi infrastructure finally maturing to support genuine institutional-scale opportunities on-chain.” 

Enhanced point multipliers for early adopters 

To mark the launch, OnRe is running a two-week points campaign (October 1- October 15) with significant multipliers:

  • Day-One Launch Bonus: 10x Multiplier (One-Time Event): Any ONyc minted on October 1 receives a 10x OnRe Points boost on the amount acquired – the highest bonus offered to date.
  • Permissionless Flow Bonus: 3x Points: All ONyc acquired and held through the permissionless channel during the two-week campaign earns 3x OnRe Points daily.
  • Retroactive Rewards: Early Supporter Credits: Any ONyc acquired from September 11 qualifies for the Day-One Launch treatment, earning 3x daily points from that date and unlocking a 10x bonus on October 1.

This campaign delivers outsized rewards to the earliest supporters, fueling ONycʼs growth across DeFi. To qualify, all bonuses require a 14-day holding period from minting. ONyc placed into partner strategies during this time remains fully eligible for multipliers.

The DeFi-traditional finance bridge 

This dual-pathway approach positions OnRe at the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. As institutional capital increasingly seeks on-chain exposure and DeFi matures beyond speculation, OnRe is building the infrastructure for real-world yield to become a core building block for global on-chain finance. 

Start acquiring ONyc directly at https://app.onre.finance/earn. 

About OnRe 

OnRe is a leading on-chain asset manager using yield-bearing assets to underwrite reinsurance, bringing stable, institutional-grade returns to DeFi. By connecting the $750B global reinsurance market with blockchain technology, OnRe provides investors access to structured products designed to deliver a consistent yield across market cycles, opening a market that has historically been out of reach. Its flagship product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yielding dollar asset backed by reinsurance premiums, a $1.2T market the team has underwritten for more than a decade. Liquid, scalable, and fully composable, ONyc delivers resilient, uncorrelated returns and is positioned to become the preferred collateral asset across all of DeFi. 

The permissionless access channel is operated by On Technologies Corporation, an independent entity. It is not part of the regulated business of On Re SAC Ltd. Availability is subject to jurisdictional restrictions, and use of the channel is at usersʼ’own risk.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/introducing-onyc-global-access-the-permissionless-path-to-on-chain-institutional-yield/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

