TLDR PrimeOne integrates credit, trading, and settlement on the Codex blockchain. USD-backed stablecoins enable real-time margin movement between wallets. The platform minimizes counterparty risk for institutional crypto traders. Integral's PrimeOne simplifies crypto trading with one account and AML check. Integral, a leader in FX and digital asset technology, has launched PrimeOne, the world's first stablecoin-based [...] The post Integral introduces PrimeOne, the first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker, offering real-time margin, liquidity, and reduced credit risk. appeared first on CoinCentral.

Integral introduces PrimeOne, the first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker, offering real-time margin, liquidity, and reduced credit risk.

Di: Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:14
TLDR

  • PrimeOne integrates credit, trading, and settlement on the Codex blockchain.
  • USD-backed stablecoins enable real-time margin movement between wallets.
  • The platform minimizes counterparty risk for institutional crypto traders.
  • Integral’s PrimeOne simplifies crypto trading with one account and AML check.

Integral, a leader in FX and digital asset technology, has launched PrimeOne, the world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage. This new platform aims to streamline institutional crypto trading by integrating credit, trading, and settlement on a decentralized, real-time network. Built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, PrimeOne reduces counterparty credit risk and simplifies operations for institutional traders, offering them better liquidity and operational efficiency.

New Platform Offers Integrated Crypto Trading Services

PrimeOne provides a fully integrated platform where clients can trade with top crypto market makers and exchanges. This eliminates the need for multiple relationships across different venues, which can often lead to operational complexity and delays. Clients can now handle all their trading activities through one account, benefiting from a streamlined onboarding process that requires only one AML/KYC check.

This unified approach reduces operational hurdles, providing a faster time to market for institutional traders. PrimeOne’s system operates on stablecoins, meaning all transactions, margin requirements, and settlements are processed using USD-backed stablecoins, not traditional cash. As a result, the platform offers more accessible and efficient trading solutions for institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, and banks.

On-Chain Infrastructure Reduces Credit Risk

One of the standout features of PrimeOne is its on-chain infrastructure, which significantly reduces counterparty credit risk. As open positions change in value, the margin based on USD stablecoins moves automatically between participants’ wallets in real time. This dynamic adjustment minimizes the possibility of defaults and ensures the system remains resilient under various market conditions.

This on-chain approach allows clients to maintain control over their assets at all times, offering transparency and security. PrimeOne’s integration of real-time margin exchange and on-chain settlement effectively minimizes the need for traditional credit arrangements while ensuring liquidity and trade execution remain optimal.

Institutional Demand Fuels Crypto Prime Broker Launch

Integral’s decision to launch PrimeOne comes as institutional demand for crypto services has risen significantly. Institutional investors have been seeking better ways to access cryptocurrency markets while minimizing risk and maximizing trading opportunities. PrimeOne’s ability to eliminate counterparty credit risk and offer competitive pricing makes it an attractive solution for these clients.

Virtu Financial, one of the early users of PrimeOne, expressed strong support for the platform. Scotte Moegling, a representative from Virtu Financial, noted that the platform exemplifies the democratizing potential of blockchain technology. According to Moegling, PrimeOne’s infrastructure provides investors with access to competitive pricing and lower risk, offering an edge in the increasingly competitive crypto trading landscape.

Integral Expands Its Reach in Crypto

Integral’s entry into the crypto space was marked by the launch of Integral Digital in 2023. This platform was designed to support cryptocurrency and fiat-backed stablecoin trading, reflecting Integral’s commitment to expanding its presence in the digital asset market. With the introduction of PrimeOne, the company is taking a major step forward, combining its expertise in institutional-grade technology with the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi).

By leveraging blockchain technology and real-time settlement, PrimeOne aims to meet the growing demand for secure, scalable, and efficient solutions in the crypto space. The platform is designed to support the evolving needs of institutional clients, offering them access to a robust trading infrastructure while reducing operational complexity and costs.

Integral’s new crypto prime broker represents a major innovation in the digital asset sector, providing a valuable solution for institutional investors looking to enter or expand their presence in the cryptocurrency markets.

