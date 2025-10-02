ExchangeDEX+
Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/02 00:03
TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw a significant net inflow of $430 million on September 30, boosting market sentiment.
  • The cumulative inflows into Bitcoin ETFs exceeded $950 million in just two trading sessions this week.
  • The U.S. government shutdown on October 1 has sparked increased investor interest in Bitcoin and other safe-haven assets.
  • Bitcoin’s price stabilized around $114,500 due to strong institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs.
  • Analysts expect Bitcoin’s price to follow gold’s upward trend, with potential for a breakout in the coming months.

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a surge in investor demand, with a net inflow of $430 million on September 30. This brings the cumulative total to over $950 million in just two trading sessions this week. This wave of institutional interest has helped stabilize Bitcoin’s price, which is currently trading at around $114,500.

Institutional Demand Resurges with Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs have attracted significant institutional interest, reversing recent outflows. The fresh capital has poured into Bitcoin ETFs, reflecting growing investor confidence. The surge is particularly notable after a week of negative sentiment in the market, primarily caused by outflows.

Experts suggest that the recent influx in Bitcoin ETFs correlates with investor concerns over the U.S. government shutdown. The shutdown, which began on October 1, has disrupted government services and caused financial strain on federal employees. Some analysts believe that this political instability may push more investors toward Bitcoin and other alternative stores of value, such as gold.

Bitcoin Follows Gold’s Upward Trend, Analysts Say

The U.S. federal government’s shutdown has caused uncertainty, boosting demand for safe-haven assets like Bitcoin. As gold prices surge to new highs, Bitcoin’s strong correlation with gold becomes increasingly evident. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin could soon follow gold’s upward trajectory, based on historical trends.

Bitcoin ETFs are often seen as a more accessible route for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin. Ted stated, “Bitcoin’s price may experience corrections, but the trend for Q4 remains promising.” He further emphasized that Bitcoin ETFs provide a way for traditional investors to enter the cryptocurrency market without directly purchasing Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin ETFs have gained traction, market experts expect short-term price fluctuations. Bitcoin’s price recently dipped to around $109,000, but it quickly recovered due to strong ETF inflows. Analysts, including Cas Abbe, believe that Bitcoin could reach new all-time highs in October, driven by sustained demand for Bitcoin ETFs.

The post Institutional Demand Drives $430 Million Inflow into Bitcoin ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.

