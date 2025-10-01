Indian, Emirati, and Pakistani Investors Lead Surge in UAE’s Fractional Ownership Market

Dubai, UAE – 01 October 2025 – Fractional ownership is rapidly cementing its place as one of the UAE’s most transformative real estate models, opening doors for citizens and residents to invest in property with greater accessibility and flexibility. New insights from PRYPCO Blocks, the UAE’s leading fractional ownership platform, reveal a powerful convergence of demand across nationalities and age groups, underscoring the model’s rise as a mainstream investment path.

According to PRYPCO Blocks’ latest data, Indian investors represent the largest share of fractional property owners in the UAE at 37%, followed by Emiratis at 14% and Pakistanis at 8%. Egyptians (4.4%), Lebanese (3%), Jordanians (2.7%) and British (2.1%) also feature strongly.

This mix reflects the UAE’s multicultural demographic and demonstrates the broad appeal of fractional ownership across both expatriates and Emiratis. For many, it represents a practical entry point into real estate, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios while overcoming traditional barriers such as large down payments and complex paperwork.

The data further highlights a generational shift in the UAE’s property market. Investors aged 36–45 account for 40%, followed by 27% in the 26–35 bracket and 20% in the 46–55 bracket. The dominance of the 26–45 age group reflects how millennials and mid-career professionals are turning to fractional ownership in real estate to start building wealth earlier, balancing affordability with long-term financial goals.

Recently, PRYPCO Blocks announced the UAE’s first-ever upfront rental guarantee on fractional property investments, a pioneering initiative that pays investors their first-year net rental yield in advance. For the first time in the UAE, fractional property investors can receive a 5% annual rental return, credited directly to their PRYPCO Blocks Wallets within just two months of the property being fully funded.

Additionally, PRYPCO Blocks also announced a 33% reduction in its platform entry fee, lowering charges from 1.5% to just 1%. This additional saving further boosts investor returns, making the upfront rental guarantee one of the most lucrative property investment opportunities in the region.

As these insights show, fractional ownership is reshaping access to property in the UAE, creating opportunities for a wider range of residents to participate in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.

