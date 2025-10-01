Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities

In honour of its eighth anniversary, Incrypted is launching Cryptober.

Throughout October, a series of activities with drawings will take place.

Prizes include USDT, iPhones, PlayStation, tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026 and more.

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Incrypted team has announced the launch of Cryptober, a month of giveaways, quests and activities for the crypto community.

As part of the celebration, participants will be able to compete for a variety of prizes ranging from USDT and Incrypted branded merch to tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026. The giveaways also include PlayStation, iPhones and many other surprises.

In addition, on the launch day, 1 October at 18:00 Kyiv, there will be a stream with Incrypted co-founders Andrey Makarov and Ivan Pavlovsky. They will tell you:

what kind of prizes you can win;

how to take part in activities and increase your chances;

share insights from TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

You can join the broadcast at this link.

In order not to miss any details, follow the Telegram channel, Instagram account and Cryptober Bot – that’s where all tasks and updates will be published.