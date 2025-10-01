ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Incrypted team has announced the launch of Cryptober, a month of giveaways, quests and activities for the crypto community. As part of the celebration, participants will be able to compete for a variety of prizes ranging from USDT and Incrypted branded merch to tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026. The […] Сообщение Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities появились сначала на INCRYPTED.To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Incrypted team has announced the launch of Cryptober, a month of giveaways, quests and activities for the crypto community. As part of the celebration, participants will be able to compete for a variety of prizes ranging from USDT and Incrypted branded merch to tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026. The […] Сообщение Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Incrypted launches Cryptober — a month of giveaways, streams and activities

Di: Incrypted
2025/10/01 22:01
Particl
PART$0.2984+1.84%
  • In honour of its eighth anniversary, Incrypted is launching Cryptober.
  • Throughout October, a series of activities with drawings will take place.
  • Prizes include USDT, iPhones, PlayStation, tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026 and more.

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the Incrypted team has announced the launch of Cryptober, a month of giveaways, quests and activities for the crypto community.

As part of the celebration, participants will be able to compete for a variety of prizes ranging from USDT and Incrypted branded merch to tickets to Incrypted Conference 2026. The giveaways also include PlayStation, iPhones and many other surprises.

In addition, on the launch day, 1 October at 18:00 Kyiv, there will be a stream with Incrypted co-founders Andrey Makarov and Ivan Pavlovsky. They will tell you:

  • what kind of prizes you can win;
  • how to take part in activities and increase your chances;
  • share insights from TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

You can join the broadcast at this link.

In order not to miss any details, follow the Telegram channel, Instagram account and Cryptober Bot – that’s where all tasks and updates will be published.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Condividi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.865--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007262+4.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005065-5.50%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MANTRA
OM$0.09891+1.83%
OP
OP$0.4317+3.25%
Elk Finance
ELK$0.0238+1.49%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,572.86
$104,572.86$104,572.86

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,574.36
$3,574.36$3,574.36

+1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.43
$165.43$165.43

+1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3372
$2.3372$2.3372

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17934
$0.17934$0.17934

+0.70%