The post IG Group receives cryptoasset licence from UK FCA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways IG Group, a publicly-listed UK trading firm, has been granted a cryptoasset licence by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This authorisation allows IG Group to expand its retail crypto trading offerings, giving clients access to leading digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. IG Group, a UK-listed trading firm, today received a cryptoasset licence from the Financial Conduct Authority, enabling the company to expand its retail crypto trading operations with access to major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The approval aligns with the UK's efforts to position itself as a competitive hub for crypto innovation amid growing regulatory cooperation with the US. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ig-group-receives-fca-cryptoasset-licence/