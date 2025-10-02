IBM and nybl collaborate to deliver AI-powered industrial solutions

The new collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI across critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, utilities, and industrial operations.

Dubai, UAE – 2nd Oct 2025 – IBM (NYSE: IBM), a global leader in hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting, and nybl, a science-based AI company and IBM Business Partner, today announced a new collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AI across critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, utilities, and industrial operations. By combining IBM’s watsonx portfolio of AI products, specifically watsonx.governance, with nybl’s domain-specific expertise, the collaboration aims to enhance enterprise operational resilience, improve efficiency, and deliver greater business value.

At the center of this collaboration is nybl’s ‘n.vision’ platform, integrated with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, which includes robust AI governance capabilities, and the IBM Maximo Application Suite. Together, these technologies provide organizations with secure, intelligent asset and operations management capabilities that help reduce costs, improve safety outcomes, and enhance overall performance. watsonx.governance plays a foundational role, offering built-in transparency, compliance, and lifecycle AI management.

Building on this integrated foundation, the solution leverages IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) to bring AI-powered visual intelligence into industrial operations. n.vision analyzes large volumes of imagery data, including drone and camera feeds, to detect faults, predict equipment failures, and recommend prescriptive actions that help prevent unplanned downtime. By automating quality checks and defect detection, the combined approach streamlines workflows while maintaining high operational standards.

The platform combines nybl’s proprietary AI models with a robust data processing engine and intuitive interface. Its core modules include ‘Director’, which powers real-time analytics and decision-making, and ‘Stage’, which visualizes insights to enable faster, smarter operational responses. By combining deep AI functionality with ease of use, the solution empowers organizations to maximize asset uptime, increase reliability, and achieve measurable improvements in efficiency and safety.

Rooted in a shared mission to solve real-world challenges, the collaboration brings advanced, purpose-built AI to industries that serve humanity. It also allows IBM to integrate nybl’s cutting-edge solutions into its global portfolio, while advancing nybl’s goal to export homegrown innovation from the Middle East to the world, strengthening the region’s role in shaping the future of technology.​

nybl is a deep-tech development company with a mission to develop and export technology and innovation from the Middle East to the rest of the world nybl’s technology focuses on delivering real-time failure prediction, prescription, prevention and optimization, increasing efficiency and reducing costs for critical industries and challenges facing humanity. The power of nybl’s AI is that it solves challenges by helping brilliant people address our most pressing humanitarian, energy, scientific and sustainability challenges. The vision at nybl is to democratize AI – building a world in which, together we can unlock the full depth and breadth of human potential. This is achieved with nybl’s suite of AI applications, a world-class ML framework, and AI platform, and with the aim of transforming data into actionable intelligence.

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

